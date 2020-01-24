advertisement

Have you ever told your friends that their product quality could do with any improvement, or have you tried to correct them in their less than standard customer relationships? How did they take it? Ahhh, did it go well? Are you still friends with them? Did they cut you off because you have ‘bad vibes’? If not, you are lucky. For many people that is not the case.

“Everyone” wants to do business, but most people don’t want to take on the responsibilities associated with doing business, especially when it comes to getting feedback and assessments and taking ownership of errors and defects.

So many Nigerian business owners are insulted and defensive when you tell them that you are not satisfied with the way they have cared for you or that their product or service is terrible. They automatically interpret it if you hate them or try to talk their company badly. If you are a friend or family member of the seller, be prepared to listen to words such as “jealous” and “jealous.”

advertisement

We’ll come back to business owners later.

There is something about Nigerians and our unwillingness to give bad reviews or to condemn certain things that are wrong when the culprit is our family, friends or in any way related to us. We also have the gift to manage things until we can no longer manage it.

Nepotism and favoritism are so ingrained in our DNA that it is expressed even in the slightest situation.

For example, consider the political scene. Many people vote their favorite candidate, not really on the basis of competence, but because the candidate comes from their place of residence or village, or is from the same tribe and speaks the same language.

An average hijabi would patronize another hijabi because “they are the same.” Many Christians will also patronize their “brother or sister in the Lord.” While there is nothing wrong with this, patronizing business owners or suppliers based on sentiments or sabisabi makes it very difficult for them to call (or sue) them when they provide terrible services.

Many Nigerians also want to be nice and play the devil’s lawyer by giving companies good reviews, even if they know it’s bad. “If I talk now, they’ll say I’m a bad person,” “won’t I spoil the person’s case if I say something?” Just let me feel sorry for him. “

Some employees will never report to their colleague who is fond of harassing other people at work because “he has 3 wives and 25 children at home, if I report him and they fire him, what will his wife and children eat?” . There is so much mediocrity in our workforce, especially in the civil service, because nobody reports or gives bad reviews. That is why an official who earns 150,000 a month can have fleets of cars and mansions and no one will question him / her. “Don’t ask me, it’s God who did it.” Which god?

Nobody wants to be seen as the bad person. There is also the belief that ‘nobody knows tomorrow’, so if you give a bad review today and ‘blow’ the person tomorrow, you will not have the ‘mouth’ to approach the person. This does not have to be the case. We cannot demand responsibility and have a strong and standard workforce if everyone is unfair or afraid to talk.

This of course does not alter the fact that religion and ethnicity play a role. The penetration of religious and tribal sentiments fills the whole idea of ​​quality services. Once you beg that meat seller to sell you more meat because “we are both Muslims,” ​​you have no moral justification to give him a bad review.

It is this same spirit, mentality and attitude that ensures that we place the names of our friends and family members in every vacancy when we know that they are clearly incompetent. That same way of thinking does not make you condemn that minister who chops us dry because you come from the same state.

How long will you approve of mediocrity and inadequacy because you do not want to offend anyone or want to be in their black book?

Business owners, back to you.

Many entrepreneurs do not want to accept the truth about their products and services. There is a belief that those who criticize you are haters or those who complain about your business do so out of jealousy. That is not always the case. As a business owner you must be able to recognize the difference between criticism and conviction. It is absolutely unnecessary – and childish – for someone to complain about your services and then you say, “you think it’s easy to run a business, start your own”. Not everyone will be a business owner, but everyone can recognize when your services are bad. Accept it, apologize and continue!

It is the customer’s right to demand high-quality services as long as he pays for them. It is their right to give you bad reviews if your services are poor and it is their right to demand accountability. Do not manipulate people into giving you reviews that you did not work for. It is time to kill all these “are you doing this kain thing for me? And you are my padipadi stories. In the world we live in today, mediocrity cannot be excused, especially in the workforce. We can even imagine that Don’t afford Nigeria – not if the whole world is leaving us – if you’re not ready to provide good services, move and give space to those who want to make their voice heard in business – stop taking space.

Many Nigerians still have a long way to go to change their mindset. Stop managing and start setting requirements for accountability. Claiming your right does not make you a bad person! If there is a company with terrible services and customer service, boycott them – they will learn afterwards. Not working out. Don’t settle for it.

It is our management that has brought this country to its knees. We have been managing our politicians for decades, see where it has brought us.

Shebi, are you paying for it? (if you are the type that demands friends and family, biko shift), ask for accountability!

advertisement