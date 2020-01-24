Is the US exchange ready for another dot-com crash - 5 charts

advertisement

At the stock market rally in January, US stocks repeatedly hit record highs and left the most important benchmarks at lofty heights.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.07%

has gained 2.2% in January so far, while the S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.23%

rose 2.9% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.00%

4.8%, with numerous record closings. This has worried many market watchers about stock valuations and whether investors can expect a nasty correction.

Depending on your valuation metric, stocks either approximate the most recent valuations seen during the dotcom bubble in 2000 or are reasonably valued relative to history, as the following charts illustrate.

According to FactSet, the price-earnings ratio of around 18.5 is significantly higher than the 5-year average of 16.7 and the 10-year average of 14.9.

Professor Robert Shiller’s Cape ratio, at 31.8 times earnings, is at the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, apart from January 2018.

The price-performance ratio shows the shares the most expensive since the dotcom bubble. This key figure shows an even higher valued stock market than the price-earnings ratio, as large US companies have increased earnings per share in recent years through share buybacks.

But stocks look a lot less expensive considering the situation on the bond market. Yields on risk-free US government bonds have remained historically very low, and many analysts argue that this must be taken into account when valuing the stock market, as bonds are the primary alternative to stocks.

As you can see from the graph above, the S&P 500’s dividend yield is practically identical to that of the 10-year US Treasury note, in which shares have historically yielded around 20% less than risk-free bonds. If this ratio were to return to historical levels, it would speak for both higher stock prices and bond yields.

The equity risk premium, which also describes the relationship of the stock market to the bond market, argues that stocks remain a good investment. While below the level in the years following the financial crisis, equity risk is now offset by 5.1%, higher than the historical average of 4.6%, said Aswath Damodaran, professor of corporate finance and valuation at NYU Stern School of Business.

