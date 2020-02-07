Hardly a week after the shocking ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles, including bike rides. The state of Lagos is reportedly preparing to fight taxi companies while implementing laws for commercial drivers.

The drivers of the various hail platforms are currently targeted by the state because their vehicles are confiscated.

Some commercial drivers of these hail fighting companies have also been reported to have been arrested for allegedly enforcing “necessary” laws against the Lagos government.

According to a Guardian report, one of these laws requires drivers of commercial vehicles, including those on hailstones, to be certified by the Lagos Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) before they can operate in the state.

This certification by LASDRI is mandatory for all professional drivers in Lagos and, according to a Lagos Vehicle Inspection Services official, is to be recertified once a year. The official added that they should have a so-called “Hackney permit”.

A driver whose car was confiscated says:

My car was confiscated last week and I was asked to deposit N60,000 into the government’s account before it could be released to me.

Another VIS official said Uber still had to pay an operator license fee to the state government.

You need a so-called operator license, which Uber should pay to the government. Uber does not have an operator license.

In addition, drivers on hail platforms have to change their vehicle registration to commercial.

At this point, we can only keep our fingers crossed and see how things develop in the following weeks.