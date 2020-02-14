Reality TV shows are becoming increasingly popular, and many rely on unique concepts to improve their visibility. Channels such as home and garden television (HGTV) have solved this need. His niche is home improvement and real estate in general. Over the years, there have been several shows dealing with home renovation, searching for homes, doing real estate deals, and more. It still focuses on this marketable niche and has a new show, Unsellable Houses. Unsellable Houses is under the guidance of real estate agents Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, who are twin sisters. The two help homeowners improve the value of their property by making the necessary changes through renovations, as seen on the HGTV website.

The show is still new on our screens, and so far reception has been cheap as the twins take us from adventure to adventure as they conquer property. As with most reality programs, there is usually a question of credibility. Here the viewers wonder whether the show is just a script or whether the depictions are real. The same question arises shortly after this new show, and some experts ask: is Unsellable Houses a fake? While in most cases it’s an inside thing that only the crew knows, there are clues that indicate whether the show is fake or legitimate. Let’s look at some pointers to the legitimacy of the show.

Qualified personnel

When it comes to reality shows, especially when it comes to makeovers, the audience numbers are significant. In many cases, they rely on celebrities who, thanks to their influence, help determine the numbers for the show. The missing part is primarily the experience of the prominent hosts and mostly their lack of knowledge of what they are doing is evident on our screens. For the HGTV broadcast, it appears that they want it to be as real and professional as possible, and to rely on the services of qualified brokers. The twin sisters are competent in the art of getting and selling houses, and even have their own real estate company. Lamb Real Estate Team has been in existence since 2009. The twins also have experience in other areas such as marketing and banking. When it comes to hunting for almost dilapidated houses, you can tell that their experience comes into play.

The recovery process

The restoration process also clears any doubt that the show is fake. The renovation of the houses brings the crew with them, who carries out the dismantling and repair process of the unsellable units and makes them worthy of a decent purchase. However, experts and critics point out that the houses can be plants and that the whole process is just an illusion. Even so, it is not an easy task to get to the bottom of the truth. The units are also located in well-known neighborhoods and reports of a show in the area would be in circulation. In the case of such news, there is usually a frenzied environment, which was not the case with the show in its few episodes broadcast.

serenity levels

The serenity of the crews and homeowners on the show also shows their legitimacy. There is no element to exaggerate the roles, which would cause the program to be faked. However, they may be trained to know how to fit the character. The interactions are regular and do not indicate previous coaching.

Evidence of being a screenplay?

Above are some of the few pointers that should be followed when supporting the credibility of unsellable homes. Despite the few clues, some can present the show as a script that contains random characters in each episode. One thing that many critics of the show conclude that it is written in scripts is the unimaginable amounts that the houses are aiming for after the renovation. The prices seem pretty unrealistic even if you don’t take into account their previous condition. In addition, brokers seem to be very generous, as they sometimes bear the cost of the project themselves. Many are wondering how to get refunds or whether it’s just an act of goodwill. The restoration process is also fast, which further raises the problem of plants as plants. When it comes to homeowners, there are reports that they are random actors who ideally get into the action. The news from various websites that show HGTV programs as fraudulent also does nothing to dispel the doubts many have about the new program.

Possible consequences if the show is fake

If it turns out that unsellable houses are wrong, as many experts suggest, this can have far-reaching effects. First, this will affect the legitimacy of the broadcaster and the Discovery Channel, whose parent company is. There may also be a drop in the number of viewers, which affects the show and the other programs. At the moment, many viewers are questioning the almost perfect reality shows and are looking for a small problem to fully discredit them. The twin brokers can also feel the heat as their company is starting the renovation work. They can either get more customers because of their engagement, or flop because of the lack of trust from potential customers.

Conclusion

With Unsellable Houses, the television station for home and garden has a new program participant on the market. The show adopts the home makeover attitude, which strongly depends on the concept of reality TV programs. While the show appears to be perfect and draws the desired number of viewers, there is doubt that everything is written in scripts. Several areas point to its legitimacy, while there are also indications of errors that it might consider fraudulent. While the truth may not come out soon, it is important to tune into the show and experience its incredible impact when it comes to real estate for now.