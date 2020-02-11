Reality shows are a gem on television today. Over the past decade, viewers have had the opportunity to watch their favorite reality shows like Diesel Brothers, Undercover Boss, and No Passport Required, to name a few. However, these reality shows cannot be compared to the thrill that law enforcement agencies offer. Fans of crime education and thriller shows like CSI, NCIS and Criminal Minds can watch detectives solve a crime and fight crime as a whole. While these shows are not reality shows, but only screenplay films, there are many consultations by police authorities. Fortunately, viewers can see the latest events on shows like Alaska PD, which track real police officers, do real policing, and catch criminals.

So what is the Alaska PD show about?

Alaska PD is an American reality show that airs on the A&E network. The show follows police officers from the Alaskan police department trying to fight the rising crime rate in the city. This is to show people how law enforcement in Alaska really works. The police stations in this series are Petersburg, Kodiak, Fairbanks and Kotzebue. The series shows the ups and downs and challenges associated with working in a difficult environment like that of Alaska. Stephanie Angelides, the show’s producer, said the idea for the show came when she read how the communities in Alaska struggled to find police officers who were willing to work and live in remote areas.

Is the Alaska PD show real?

The answer to this question is different and depends on who you ask. However, the show is different from most in its genre. According to the web center, the show is based on people’s actual experiences and their struggles to find police officers. The show aims to help police departments hire more officers and officers by showing them the benefits of crime fighting in a harsh environment. Sergeant Deweale explained that the fact that the show advertises the department and helps it attract more staff has motivated him to participate. Stephanie Angelides added that the show is less a reality show than a documentary. She said that they chose the documentary approach to get more of the actual content and not try to interfere with actual policing by feeding their own material into most reality shows.

Alaska is not a very friendly environment, and viewers see daily how dedicated police officers do their business. We have over 150 municipalities in the state of Alaska, but just under 50 have law enforcement agencies. Alaska PD focuses on 4 of the small communities and shows how difficult it is to fight crime, especially when the community is so small that it even has a post office. Alaska PD also shows brilliantly how difficult it is for some people to work with the police. Some people hate police officers because they were once wrong, while others simply learned to hate them.

In both cases, it is difficult to impose the law on people who are not willing to work together. The show helps humanize police officers and show that they are human beings too, and deserve respect and respect. It is legally permitted to show the faces of the suspects in front of the camera. According to the crew in the web center, they were often in situations where police officers asked them to stop filming due to the sensitivity of some of their problems. The show highlights the good and bad sides of the police officer and the fact that no script goes into the show means that the days can be different. In other cases, police officers make the right decision regarding a suspect or case, in other cases the call is simply wrong. This shows that no scripting flows into the show.

A typical example is an episode in which a man got into a fight with a police officer and simply had to ask him to get in the car. This shows the quality of the people in Alaska’s communities and, as Officer Louis Waechter noted, even their criminals were very nice. The series also highlights the other side of being a cop as they always come across people who have previously arrested them. Before the show, police officers were unable to make contacts in bars because of the hard work they had done. The show has also helped solve the grievances of police officers, particularly with regard to pay. According to Anchorage Daily News, the starting salary of an Alaskan police officer is approximately $ 22 an hour. This is a lower rate compared to salaries in other departments, such as the Alaska State Troopers and the Anchorage Police Department.

judgment

The question of whether Alaska PD is real or not can only be left to your imagination. However, the facts are not lying and compared to other shows like the previous ones like Live PD, Cops and America’s Most Wanted, we can only say that they correspond to the level of authenticity shown in most of these shows. Alaska PD airs every Thursday, and the network chose a 2-night series premiere, scheduled for January 1 at 9:00 p.m. and January 2 at 8:00 p.m. exclusively for cable customers. Alaska PD cannot be streamed live on Hulu, but is available for download on Hulu plus. Alaska PD is not the first show produced by Engel Entertainment. The film company has also produced other law enforcement shows such as North Woods Law and Lone Star Law.