Is the return of Conor McGregor a rebirth ... or the death of a salesperson?

No place to run the risk of dehydration, Las Vegas likes to keep you well oiled from the start.

Behind the glass window of one of the liquor stores in the arrival area of ​​McCarran Airport, Conor McGregor laughs and stares at the newcomers. A cardboard version of course, with a box of Proper 12 whiskey under one arm and the other with a bottle of stuff.

According to those on the spot, both the imitation and the real McGregor will have seen far fewer Irish arrivals than had quickly become a new Las Vegas custom during the rise of the Dubliner to the top of the fighting game and gatecrashing of the cultural mainstream.

A lot has changed since those feverish days and nights four and five years ago. Much has changed, even since the Dubliner was last in the desert, a chastrous night 15 months ago when he was sent over the sand by Khabib Nurmagomedov, humiliated McGregor during the sanctioned fight of the night and did something better during a outbreak in the aftermath.

And yet, despite everything that has changed – that aura-stripping loss, the fake retirements, the very real, almost ceaseless legal issues – Conor McGregor is back. Back headliner a UFC pay-per-view card, back sold out a cave-like arena on the Strip. The gate for his meeting with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone on UFC 246 surpassed $ 10 million (€ 9 million) once the tickets were sold out within three minutes.

So for the thousands who have flown in, and for the millions who will engage – whether they pay or piracy – what have they been shown? A rebirth … or the death of a salesperson?

Maybe those two things do not exclude each other. Perhaps the latter is a crucial part of the process of the former. Or perhaps the sins of recent years are just too big for Conor McGregor to be born again.

As always with McGregor, defining the current step, let alone predicting the next, remains a difficult proposal.

His star may come up again. The Saturday night showdown with the travel man Cerrone offers a fairly perfect launch platform for this. But there can be no doubt that it has declined.

That chaotic spell in 2015 and 2016, when McGregor fought four times in 13 months in Las Vegas, can already be seen with nostalgic eyes. A time that once was but is not now. Each fighting week seemed to surpass the previous one as a dream of Italia90 for fever for a new generation of Irish men and women, those at the intersection of millennial and Gen-Z. J1 students and credit union-rich weekend trippers tricolor tricolored by casinos at all hours, high on that powerful mix of Vegas … and victory.

Four years later, the desert is not as quiet (an impossible achievement) as quieter. But also McGregor.

The seller may not have anything to do with terminal, but the early test results could not be described as positive. Given his countless legal issues, McGregor has undoubtedly watered things down deliberately, actually, in the run-up to this second comeback. A one-man marketing department not long ago, the best trash can that the 31-year-old version of the Dubliner could think of was that he could beat Cerrone, even if he had the flu, an offer that probably very true, but it is very unlikely that the final version of a hype video is made.

Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference was a clear departure from the old scripts. McGregor was on time, he entered the stage from the same side as Cerrone, shook his opponent’s hand before sitting down, and exchanged courtesies with the 36-year-old Colorado native, the UFC leader. At an early stage, McGregor even seemed to look at the head of the organization, Dana White, for approval after a lukewarm answer.

Things only got really hot when a reporter asked McGregor directly about his legal issues and was overrun with angry and hunters of those notorious footsoldiers who probably will never take out. All in all it was almost boring.

Whatever the seller, McGregor, the hunter, cannot afford to be without highlights on Saturday night. He maintains that UFC 246 is just the start of a massive 12 months to come, with at least two more battles to come. If that is the case, things have to get out in the right tone in the octagon.

Cerrone is the most traveled of companions, his victories of all time mark the result of longevity and courage instead of sparkle. Yes, he is a welterweight and the best nights of McGregor have come up 15 and 25 pounds. But he does not like being under pressure and he is not fond of left-handed people, which means that he is the most promising prospects for a fallen hunter looking for a restart, especially a left-handed person who lives for opponents put pressure on.

“I haven’t changed too much,” McGregor said this week. “I am who I am. I am in a position where I really want to perform for the fans. Although blood will be shed … it will not be bad blood.”

The seller has given way … maybe to the hunter. The next McGregor act is waiting.

