Advertisement

nCoV has a much lower virulence compared to other coronaviruses like MERS and SARS.



While the United Arab Emirates confirmed their first cases of patients with novel coronaviruses (nCoV), doctors called for calm and stressed that the likelihood that a healthy person would die from the virus was “low to zero”.

Advertisement

It’s not a “strong virus,” said Dr. Maan Jamal, pulmonary consultant at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah. “But experts fear that it will spread quickly and that nobody is immune to it.”

In terms of severity, “nCoV has a much lower virulence compared to other coronaviruses like MERS and SARS. However, since it is new, it has some serious consequences,” he added.

“We know very little about it. Although the corona virus has been around since the 1960s, nCOV is new. We are facing a new genome.”

Based on the available figures for the outbreak of nCoV, around 2.2 percent of those with confirmed cases died. SARS, on the other hand, had a mortality rate of 9.6 percent.

And now many nCoV patients are recovering. The Chinese authorities recently announced that around 243 patients have been discharged from hospitals in China.

“Patients can be quarantined and discharged from hospitals as soon as symptoms are relieved,” said Dr. Jamal.

In order to put the situation in the right light, an internal Emirati specialist nCoV compared seasonal influenza.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi said: “Seasonal influenza is more common than nCoV. And in a healthy person, both diseases resolve on their own.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), seasonal influenza epidemics have caused three to five million serious cases worldwide each year.

In the case of nCoV, “there are more complications in the elderly and patients with pre-existing conditions,” said Dr. Al Hammadi.

Dr. Jamal added: “Patients with chronic lung diseases, diabetes and other diseases can get infections from both nCoV and seasonal influenza.”

Dr. Subramanian Meyyappan, an internist at Burjeel Specialty Hospital, said: “The percentage of people who die from the disease – the vulnerable population – is a very small proportion of those infected. Like any virus, this must be its course.”

The doctors advised everyone to take the necessary precautions.

[email protected]

“No, viruses do NOT spread through packages from China”

Like every virus, the novel corona virus (nCoV) needs a human host, the doctors explained.

“Once you isolate infected people, it ensures that they are not passed on to third parties,” said Dr. Maan Jamal, pulmonary consultant at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah.

For this reason, all discussions about the spread of the virus by packages from China should be rejected.

“If the virus is exposed to an external environment, it dies. Packages from China take four to five days to get here,” said Dr. Jamal.

“People have to use science and logic to fight this disease.”

Advertisement