No matter the size of a Mark dantonio fan you are, there is no question that he is gone Michigan State in a very difficult position when he announced that he was leaving his position as head football coach.

So far, the search for a new football coach has been an absolute disaster for the Spartans, as at least 5 potential candidates (whom we know) have removed their names from the hat.

Embed from Getty Images

This list includes who was supposed to be the main target of MSU, Luke Fickell. Monday, despite some reports that Fickell at the Spartans was almost certain to occur, the Cincinnati head coach made the decision to deny the state of Michigan.

With Fickell out of the picture, where do the Spartans turn next? Do they just ride with Mike Tressel as an interim head coach for one season while continuing their research throughout the 2020 season? Do they hire elders Wisconsin head coach Bret Bielema, who is would have been interested to succeed Dantonio? Or is the best option to replace Mark Dantonio still available?

Monday, following the announcement that Fickell would stay in Cincinnati, a plethora of former Michigan state players voiced their opinion on who the Spartans should hire and the reviews were absolutely incredible.

Embed from Getty Images

This man is none other than Harlon Barnett.

Barnett, 53, coached Michigan State from 2007 to 2017 (2015-2017 co-defensive coordinator) before leaving to become a defensive coordinator at Florida State for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. When the State of Florida fired Willie Taggart, Barnett was not retained as DC.

The state of Michigan may have swung and failed with Luke Fickell, but could Harlon Barnett really prove to be the best person for the job?

– Publicity –