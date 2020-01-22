Is the 2020 schedule more difficult than 2019?

advertisement

FSU football released its 2020 schedule from ACC on Wednesday morning. We are discussing whether the schedule is more difficult than 2019.

FSU football in 2019 had a relatively simple schedule on paper and did not meet expectations. The schedule was good and they should have won at least eight games.

However, strangling a big lead over Boise State seemed to be a harbinger of a mediocre team.

The Noles ended the season 6-7 and lost their bowl game against Arizona State with losses to Clemson, Miami and Florida.

advertisement

Will the 2020 schedule be just as friendly or discouraging? Convince yourself and we will discuss the following:

9/5 West Virginia (neutral site)

9/12 Samford

September 19th @ Boise State

to open

10/3 @ NC State

10/10 Clemson

10/17 awaken the forest

24.10. @ Louisville

10/31 pitt

11.7. @ Miami

11/14 Boston College

11.9. @ Syracuse

28.11. Florida

thoughts

This schedule isn’t particularly good for fans who don’t want to see the Noles in person in week two, just the Samford game. I’m not a fan of having the goodbye week so early in the year. I assume that the team has time to improve from a pattern before some tough games arrive.

However, it means the Noles are likely to go into the second half of the schedule after playing so many games in a row without a break. The idea of ​​playing Pitt, Miami and Boston College for two consecutive weeks is no fun.

It is certainly a more difficult schedule than 2019. NC State, Boston College and Syracuse were terrible last season so we can hope for victories as long as FSU is better trained. Samford should be a win.

It should be noted that the game in Syracuse is on a Thursday evening, so the game will pause in a short week.

Next topic: Review of the recruitment class 2017 afterwards

There is extra time for the Noles to prepare for the Florida Gators to end the regular season.

advertisement