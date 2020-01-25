Is that person bothering you because you are deeply jealous? Pope calls us to think

advertisement

Jealousy and envy are “war seeds,” Pope Francis warned during a homily at Casa Santa Marta. Based on the reading of the Mass that tells how Saul was ready to kill David because of his jealousy, the Holy Father told us to be careful because jealousy leads us to present our misconduct where there is none.

We have to be careful because it’s a worm that creeps into our hearts – all of us! – and leads us to misjudge people, because deep down there is a competition: he has something that I don’t have. And that’s how the competition starts. It leads us to reject people, it leads to war – a war in our house, in our neighborhood, in our workplace. But in the beginning it is the seed of war: envy and jealousy.

“Jealousy is a criminal,” said Pope Francis, “always trying to kill.” And to those who say, “Yes, I am jealous … but I am not a murderer,” the Holy Father replied: Not yet. “But if you continue, it can end badly,” he said, recalling that there is the kind of murder that happens with “the tongue, with slander.”

Jealousy leads us to see things that are not there, due to the attitudes or intentions of someone who does not exist. Those who are jealous, the Pope said, are “unable to see reality” and only something very clear can open their eyes. So in Saul’s mind, “jealousy led him to believe that David was a murderer, an enemy.”

Let each of us think: Why can’t I stand that person? Why don’t I even want to see that other person? Each of us should ask why. We often look for the reason and discover that it is our own imagination. Imagination that comes from an inner dialogue.

When God gives us the grace to see the reality of the situation, he invites us to look at ourselves, the Pope said. We must “protect our hearts from this disease, from this conversation with themselves.”

We must be “careful” with this “worm” that enters each of us, he said, adding that “when we feel this dislike of someone, we have to ask ourselves why.”

Finally, Pope Francis prayed to the Lord that we should have the grace to have a transparent heart – a kind heart, he added, that “only seeks justice” and peace.

