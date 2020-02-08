The NBA trade deadline passed Thursday without the Detroit Pistons trading PG Reggie Jackson.

It was not a big surprise because he really didn’t see a suitor for him.

But now that the Pistons are rebuilding, at least according to team manager Ed Stefanski, Jackson may be looking for the Pistons to buy out the rest of his contract so that he can become a free agent.

According to a recent report by Marc Stein, Jackson is still assessing whether to continue with a buyout or to sign his current contract with the Pistons.

Stein also added that the Los Angeles Clippers would have become a likely destination if Jackson continued the takeover.

The Clips, of course, are also interested in Laker’s main target, Darren Collison

– Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 8, 2020

