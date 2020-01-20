Is Morbius a live action spider verse film?

advertisement

We recently took our first look at Sony’s Morbius, who turns Jared Leto into “The Living Vampire” in the studio’s latest Spider-Man spin-off. Originally, similar to Venom, it was assumed that this film would be completely separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, some information in the trailer suggests that this may not be the case. Sony could also develop a live-action Spider-Verse film that may merge multiple versions of Spider-Man into an epic adventure.

At this point, much of it is based on theories based on what can be seen in the Morbius trailer. We just want to point out that this is pure speculation at this point, but speculation is based on the evidence we have. With this in mind, let’s take a look at what the trailer is presenting. The first thing to see is a shot of Spider-Man painted on a wall in the caravan. Although it does not appear in the flesh, it actually confirms that the web slinger exists in this universe. Whichever universe it may be (more on that in a minute). The word “murderer” appears on the painting. While this suggests this is increasing after Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tobey Maguire’s Spidey appears to be from Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

advertisement

That is imperative in itself. But the piece at the end of the trailer adds more fuel to the peculiar fire. Michael Keaton appears as Adrian Toomes, also known as Vulture, who we first met in Spider-Man: Homecoming. While the painting suggests connections to the Raimi verse, so to speak, this Keaton cameo on the surface suggests that the film is set in the MCU. However, as I speculated earlier, the evidence overall suggests that Morbius will create a Marvel multiverse.

RELATED: Michael Keaton’s Vulture Returns in the First Morbius Footage

A Marvel multiverse would solve many problems. Different versions of characters can appear in these Sony films without being directly related to the events of the MCU. But it would leave the possibility of some kind of transition open in the future. Although the idea of ​​a multiverse in relation to this theory goes far beyond the MCU. For example, one might easily find that Tom Holland’s current MCU Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man films, and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man all exist in different versions of the Earth within the larger multiverse.

And that brings us to the main point. 2018’s animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has proven that the audience is ready for the idea of ​​a multiverse. So why not do something like this in live action? Assuming Sony could convince Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to go on board when this Marvel multiverse is established, there is little to stop them from making a live action Spider Verse film. Sony owns the film rights to Spider-Man. So if Disney / Marvel Studios haven’t decided to spread a stench, there’s little they can do about it. It’s only about Tom Holland’s contract, but as long as this doesn’t directly bother the MCU, there’s no reason to believe that Disney and Kevin Feige would be in the way.

In addition, this could potentially unite several generations of fans. The idea of ​​bringing all the actors who played Spider-Man in live action back for a big crossover has almost unlimited potential. With the right director and the right story, it could be a ridiculously big hit. The win is huge, especially for Sony as they try to make the most of the Spider-Man characters they control.

There is currently no evidence that Sony is actually planning to do this, but there is a whole range of evidence that a multiverse is on the way. Outside of Sony, Marvel Studios are currently preparing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released in 2021. If things go well, who knows what could happen? But you have to imagine with the hit that Spider-Man: Was in the Spider-Verse, at least this thought has arisen. We’ll see how things slide when Morbius hits theaters on July 31 from Sony Pictures.

Topics: Morbius the Living Vampire, Spider-Man

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.

advertisement