What the newspapers say

Bayern Munich wants Roberto Firmino Leaving Liverpool this summer to help usher in a new era of dominance in Germany, says The Sun. Coach Hans Flick believes the 28-year-old Brazilian is the ideal player to lead the attack with Robert Lewandowski.

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey Juventus could reportedly leave at the end of the season because manager Maurizio Sarri doesn’t consider him part of his long-term plans, according to the Daily Mirror. The 29-year-old moved to Turin free of charge after eleven seasons last summer.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has made Bayer Leverkusen a star Kai Havertz His number one transfer destination this summer, reports the Daily Express. The 20-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Leverkusen this season. Could Philippe Coutinho be prepared to return to Liverpool? (Mike Egerton / PA)

Klopp is also considering taking Barcelona’s Brazilian playmaker with him Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan from Bayern Munich, is returning to Anfield, according to the Daily Star.

The release clause of Napoli’s defenders from Senegal Kalidou Koulibaly, who has been linked to a move to Manchester United, will be active from June, but the price is £ 127m, the Daily Mirror said.

Social media Summary

Players to watch

Josh Murphy: Celtic has announced a summer contract for Cardiffs Murphy after not buying it on the day of the transfer, The Sun reports.

Paul Pogba: Manchester United’s French midfielder Pogba will try to leave the club this summer after his 12-month contract has expired, the Manchester Evening News said.

James Maddison: United’s interest in Leicester’s Maddison may wane, however, as the English midfielder will sign a new contract with the Foxes, according to the Daily Express.