Is it time to break off the last standing man?

advertisement

Last Man Standing is one of the most watched sitcoms on American television today. It is therefore difficult to imagine breaking it off. The show has been around for almost 10 years and 8 seasons later the Tim Allen Star vehicle appears to have passed its reception. Last Man Standing has offered viewers something exciting to make their Friday home stay worthwhile. However, everything has an end with a beginning and for this show the end should be after the last season 8. Since the show has solid audience numbers, we have to provide compelling reasons why we think it’s time to close the curtain for the fun family.

What is the show about?

The show Last Man Standing, currently airing on Fox, features starring Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, Molly McCook, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders, Jet Jürgensmeyer, Jordan Masterson, Hector Olizando and Jonathan Adams, to name a few. The series focuses on the life of Tim Allen’s character Mike Baxter, the marketing director of the outdoor man sports store in Denver, Colorado, and who appears to be a person of the people. His family of three don’t see him at eye level and it can be difficult for Baxter to assert themselves with them.

advertisement

reviews

The premiere of the show on the ABC network was rated at 3.5 by 18 to 49 adults. This was a 9% improvement over the network’s other program, No Ordinary Family Premier, which was rated 3.2. In the second season, however, the quota dropped to 2.0 with the premiere of the show. That number was a 38% drop in viewership since the premiere. However, it wasn’t all bad news as the odds improved by 18% over the first season finale. In the seventh season of the program Last Man Standing, an average of 1.09 adults in the age groups from 18 to 49 years were rated, which easily corresponds to 5 million viewers. Compared to the previous season, this was a decline within the demographic age group of 18-49 years.

Here are three reasons why it’s time to cancel last man standing:

1. The show is old and expensive

When a show is running after its fifth season, it is usually more difficult to purchase each additional season, even if the show’s ratings are solid. The reason for this is that most of the performers and crew earn a lot more to retain them. Typically, after the fifth season, a studio starts getting their money back from production through syndication and other means. Last Man Standing has the advantage that the studio generates both cable rerun deals and lucrative syndicates with other networks. These were mainly paid for by the show’s solid powerhouse ratings, which stemmed from the main program. However, these numbers put the show in a dilemma. It was no doubt successful, but it was not successful enough. The show went very well to negotiate better and make more money for the cast, but not enough to make more money from the show’s network. To exacerbate the situation, Tim Allen ordered a huge salary for the show due to his past fame, which made him an expensive asset or liability for the show.

2. The audience of the show and its performers age

This is the case with almost all long-term programs on television. The show has been around for almost a decade and most of the cast has grown up by now. The network has cast some characters, including Boyd, who has been cast to age him faster, but even he’s grown up. The audience can see some of the performers growing right in front of their eyes, as can the audience. Although the show has managed to achieve a significant increase in viewership, ratings among younger viewers have decreased. Even with younger viewers, the show’s numbers have never been impressive. Most viewers of the show have always been at the older level than most networks prefer. The reason for this is that a show with an older audience is less marketable and valuable for advertisers. According to Vox, advertisers pay large sums for shows with a younger audience, as this age group tends to switch easily between the different brands they buy. In addition, Last Man Standing is not a blockbuster hit. The fact that it was unable to attract a younger audience as the number of viewers increased made the problem worse.

3. The political question

This may not be a big reason to end the show, but it’s worth watching. There are many reasons why viewers may have dropped significantly. The show has a reputation for being a sitcom for Trump fans. Her reputation is by no means wrong because Tim Allen himself is a big supporter of Donald Trump. The show has made various attempts to immerse itself in the political arena. All of this can be seen from the premiere of season seven, which made it one of the most cumbersome and uncomfortable scenes to watch. According to Wikipedia, a study conducted during the 2016 presidential election found that the show was the tenth most popular television show with Republicans.

Summary

The show may be famous among its audience, but it has survived its greeting and viewers feel it is time to say goodbye to it. If the network randomly decides to cancel the last man standing forever, it would only be appropriate to give the audience and their cast a good farewell. The deferral to the last season is not uncommon in the film industry, as CBS did with the How I Met Your Mother 2014 show despite its solid ratings. The cast and crew from Last Man Standing had a fun run, but it would be an advantage for them to leave if they were still in full swing to enjoy the tide after the show ended.

advertisement