Last night’s game against Baylor showed some interesting shots of the Texas basketball program and head coach Shaka Smart.

In an absolute defensive battle between the Texas basketball program and the Baylor Bears at No. 1 on February 10 at the Frank Erwin Center, the ESPN broadcast team stole the show for a while. Head coach Shaka Smart had to compete against the nation’s top team, but he had a chance to be massively excited. Smart simply couldn’t get his team to use the dynamics in this game and get involved.

Texas ended with another break in the second half, 52-45 behind Baylor. In fact, Baylor Smart and his team in Texas held the lead in the regular season meetings with less than 90 points. This also helped Baylor get over the regular season over her in-state Big 12 opponents in the burnt orange.

However, one of the commentators on Baylor’s victory on February 10 at Forty Acres over the Texas Longhorns basketball program reportedly commented on the Smart coaching situation. Fran Fraschilla generally had a lot to say about Longhorns’ sports department and that it did not achieve the standard of success that it has normally set in the past.

Here’s what Fraschilla had to say about the fifth-year longhorn men’s basketball coaching situation led by Smart.

I would be shocked if they got someone like Chris Beard to leave Texas Tech. He (Smart) has a young team, he has some injuries. You have to tell me who you want to hire before you change coaches, especially if you pay the man 10 million.

This is what Fraschilla had to say about athletics in Texas at the time.

Texas has been a top performer in the past, and let’s face it, most of their major sports are not very good at the moment. 7-5 it doesn’t cut in football. Women’s basketball is fine, baseball is terrible. This is not athletics in Texas.

That’s a rough list of quotes considering that Fraschilla was just covering the Longhorns basketball program when there was a showdown against Baylor at home on Monday night. Texas wasn’t really blown away by Baylor, but he still chose to voice his opinion about how badly women’s basketball and baseball programs are going at the same time.

He was also wrong on the Texas record for the 2019 soccer season. With this 7-5 record they ended the regular season, but won the Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes with a final score of 38:10 and took their eighth win in the 2019 season.

Baseball has had a pretty bad season, but they’re only one season away from attending the College World Series and winning the Big 12. With the Point Guard Sug Sutton, women’s basketball also has a top 10 finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

It could be worse with Texas athletics right now.

But the bigger point that Fraschilla’s conversation raised was the coaching situation with Smart and the basketball program in Texas. Texas is now 14-10 (4-7 Big 12) and is looking outside for the NCAA tournament field. They also don’t have much time left to prove their arguments for the “Big Dance”.

Next topic: The three biggest recruitment failures on National Signing Day for Texas football

Is there a trainer on whom the longhorns could get stuck that is better than smart?

There’s such a huge pool of talent to fall back on in college basketball that Texas could find someone to bring them into the NCAA tournament in more than two out of five seasons. Fraschilla was wrong on this point that at the moment they could not find anyone who could do this while keeping his program off the field in good shape.