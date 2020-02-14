The Kobe Bryant public memorial on February 24th will be broadcast on “most local” channels in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Lakers. The team released details for the celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Friday, and confirmed tickets will go on sale on February 19. The proceeds go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The Lakers said that there will be no overflow points outside of the STAPLES Center and LA Live to assure fans that most local broadcasters will be reporting on the event. The memorial could also be broadcast on ESPN and NBA TV, although details have not been released.

The video screens in front of the STAPLES Center and L.A. Live do not show the monument. Fans without tickets are strongly advised not to go to the STAPLES Center. Fans without tickets must not go beyond an entry point in the STAPLES Center and on the L.A. Live website.

The multi-step process to get tickets is announced on Friday. Fans can already register at VerifiedFan.Ticketmaster.com/KobeandGianna to buy tickets. Fans will receive an email on Tuesday, February 18, notifying them that they have been verified, and will be able to purchase tickets when they are available on Wednesday, February 19, at 10 a.m. Verified fans receive a unique code to access the sale.

Tickets cost $ 224 for the first ticket, then $ 24.02 for a second ticket. The proceeds will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on January 26 in Calabasas, California. Since then, the awards have been almost continuously from the NBA and outside the basketball world. The NBA also announced several honors for Bryant during Sunday’s all-star game in Chicago, and even changed the rules of the fourth quarter in homage to the Lakers legend.

Bryant played all 20 seasons of his NBA career with the Lakers and won five NBA championships. He also won gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics with Team USA. After retiring in 2016, the Lakers retired at both 8 and 24, making him the only NBA player with two numbers withdrawn in his honor.

On Friday, Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant shared another heartbreaking message for Valentine’s Day.

“I love you so much on my eternal Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “I miss you so much on your favorite vacation. Te amo per semper. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your Boo-Boo.”

Bryant and Gianna were on their way to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament. The other victims of the crash were John and Keri Altobelli and their daughter Alyssa; Basketball coach Christina Mauser; Sarah Chester and daughter Payton; and pilot Ara Zobayan. The NTSB is still investigating the crash.

