This is the point at which not as much knowledge as possible can hinder both fans and series on characters. We Got This Covered’s Christian Bone would likely agree that we don’t know enough about Yoda’s species to say when a specimen is male or female, but given that most people on The Mandalorian and around the world are related to Baby Yoda, aka The Child, as “he”, it is easy for Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau to avoid saying yes or no to what it is. Hopefully no one will walk the path that enables The Child to be gender specific, and therefore perfect for the Star Wars universe, by opening the door to another broad idea that evolves and changes things in such a way it would further undermine the idea that there are some established principles in the franchise that don’t change that often. Whether you like it or not, there are creatures in the Star Wars universe that were created to serve both male and female functions as you go through the manuals and various creature encyclopedias, so that men and women are deformable in some species. However, Yoda’s species has so far been found to have men and women. We will therefore keep it simple and be satisfied with the limited range with which many people have felt familiar for so long.

In truth, it is difficult to say whether the child is male or female, since the little creature is still in a very ambiguous phase of life. Yaddle and Yoda didn’t look too different, although Yaddle had a full head, while Yoda, who was much older, had probably lost most of his hair much earlier. If you look back in history and look at the Jedi named Munch, you will find that he too had hair and was male. The statement that men have less hair than women would not be a good yardstick. George Lucas’ idea of ​​leaving Yoda’s species with so many unknowns has long been a big part of the character’s charm, but it has also made some things difficult when it comes to Yoda and those like him. Throughout the Star Wars franchise, there have been other characters of his species, such as those featured in video games and stories that were shot thousands of years ago, such as Knights of the Old Republic with Darth Revan.

You could argue that it’s not a big deal and shouldn’t be the focus of the story, but now that it’s out of your pocket, it’s easy to imagine that it will keep the attention of those who want to get fatter and dithered with it for a while, until someone finally makes a final statement and brings the matter to rest. Greg Brian from CheatSheet has more to say on the subject. At the moment everyone involved in the project has referred to the child as “him” and given that the Imperials had the little spanking on the operating table that did a full scan of him, they may know it on best, considering that his anatomy would be known inside and out with a volatile bio-scan that reveals The Child’s genetic makeup. It’s funny that nobody mentioned this, but it was a small part of the show to be fair, and wasn’t really taken into account because they weren’t trying to pinpoint whether the child was male or female, but were trying to do that Use power for which the asset was primarily secured. This is another problem that we have not yet resolved as the Mandalorian’s honor overruled his mission and the scans that took place on the little guy very quickly stayed in the background to focus on the Mandalorian’s escape Child from the imperial bunker.

It’s kind of a hope that this won’t turn into a debate where people on both sides get excited about why they’re right and the opposite side is wrong, as this ultimately ends up in the whole idea that the Mandalorian is off could outshine the child’s people and return it in the next season. This is probably not a short or easy task either, as there are many people who will make the trip a little more difficult, not least Moff Gideon, who will hopefully get a little more background knowledge. which should include how he came to have the dark sword. Oh yes, season 2 can’t come fast enough.

