The IRS will return seized funds to companies affected by a recent Administration and Budget decision regarding the 1985 Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Deficit Act.

The OMB determined that the minimum refundable corporate tax credit claim made under sections 53 and 168 (k) (4) of Title 26 of the U.S. Code for tax years beginning before January 1, 2018 cannot be confiscated. Fewer than 1,000 companies were affected by the OMB investigation.

So far, funds for corporations that applied for eligible minimum tax credits for last year’s alternative minimum tax liability have been subject to seizure.

The IRS, which contains a complete list of all taxpayers affected, will restore all amounts withheld since 2013. The funds and the applicable interest will be paid out in the 2020 financial year. The funds owed by a company are first used to offset current tax liabilities.

