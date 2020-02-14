The Internal Revenue Service, along with its security summit partners at state tax authorities and tax advisory firms, called on Friday tax professionals and taxpayers to take advantage of the free, multi-factor authentication feature offered to tax preparation software products as nearly two dozen tax advisors to the IRS in this Data theft reported so far this year.

The IRS found that using multi-factor authentication for accountants is a free and easy way to protect their customers and the offices of their own businesses from data theft. Tax software providers also offer taxpayers free multi-factor authentication protection for their do-it-yourself products.

“The IRS, state tax authorities and the private sector tax industry have worked together as a security summit to ensure that multi-factor authentication is available to both practitioners and taxpayers,” said Kenneth Corbin, commissioner of the IRS Wage and Investment Division in a statement Friday. “The multifactor authentication function is easy to set up and use. The use can only save you from the financial pain and frustration of identity theft. “

Multi-factor authentication should now be known to many users of web and mobile applications. This means that returning users have to enter their username and password as well as another data point that only they know, e.g. B. a security code that is sent to your cell phone. For example, thieves can steal passwords but cannot access the software accounts without the cell phones receiving the security codes.

Multi-factor authentication protection is now offered by many financial institutions, email providers and social networks to protect online accounts. Users should always opt for multi-factor authentication when it is offered, especially with control software, since confidential data is stored in the software or in the online accounts.

The IRS also reminded tax professionals to beware of phishing scams, which are often used by cyber thieves to take control of their computers. Fraudsters can claim to be a potential customer, cloud storage provider, tax software provider, or even the IRS to persuade tax professionals to download malware attachments or open links. The scams usually come with an urgent message, meaning there are problems with tax professionals’ accounts that require immediate attention.

The IRS also reminded tax advisers that they can monitor the number of reports submitted with their EFIN (Electronic Filing Identification Number) every week. This helps ensure that EFINS are not misused. You can visit IRS-E services, access the EFIN application, and select EFIN status to view the total weekly returns sent with EFIN. If there seem to be too many returns, tax professionals should contact the IRS immediately.

For more information, go to the Identity Theft Information for Accountants page. Publication 4557, Protection of Taxpayer Data, provides a comprehensive overview of the steps to protect computer systems and customer data.