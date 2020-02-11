The Internal Revenue Service and the Treasury have proposed regulations to update income tax withholding tax provisions to reflect changes in the tax cuts and jobs law, the recently revised Form W-4, and the new IRS tax estimate.

The proposed regulations aim to take into account the newly designed form W-4 (source certificate of the employee) as well as the accompanying tables and calculation methods in publication 15-T (federal withholding taxation methods). The proposed rules and the associated guidelines do not stipulate that employees only have to submit a new W-4 form due to the redesign of Form W-4. Employees who have deposited Form W-4 with their employer before 2020 will continue to have their retention determined based on this form.

The proposed rules allow employees to use the new IRS Tax Withholding Estimator to fill out the new W-4 form. Taxpayers can continue to use the worksheets in Instructions to Form W-4 and Publication 505, Tax Deduction and Estimated Tax, to properly complete the form.

The proposed regulations also address various other withholding tax issues. They offer more flexibility in the treatment of employees who do not fill in a W-4. From this year, employers will have to treat new employees who do not submit a properly completed Form W-4 as single and withhold the standard deduction and no further adjustments. In this situation, employers had to withhold this year as if the worker were single and did not require any allowances.

In addition, the proposed regulations determine when employees must submit a new W-4 form for changed circumstances, update the regulations for the blocked letter program and eliminate the combined income tax and FICA (Social Security and Medicare). Withholding tax tables.

In order to determine the proper withholding tax, the revised form W-4 no longer uses an employee’s marital status and withholding taxes that were linked to the value of the personal exemption. Due to changes in the 2017 tax overhaul, employees can no longer claim personal exemptions. Instead, the withholding tax for income taxes with the revised Form W-4 is mainly based on the expected registration status and the standard deduction for an employee’s year.

Form W-4 has also been revised to make it easier for employees with more than one job or married employees who submit an application together with their working spouses to withhold the correct tax amount.

Employees can choose to have the deductions, child tax credit, and other tax benefits reflected in their retention for the year. As in the past, employees can choose to have an employer deduct a flat fee for each salary period, for example to cover income from other sources that are not subject to withholding tax. According to the proposed regulation, workers can now also ask their employers to withhold additional taxes by reporting income from other sources that are not included in Form W-4.

The Treasury and IRS are asking the public for comments on the proposed regulations, which include information on how to submit comments.