IRS needs to improve service for taxpayers with limited English skills

The Internal Revenue Service did a good job last season, despite the government’s 35-day closure, and dealt with numerous changes in tax law. However, he still has to improve his dealings with taxpayers who only have a limited command of English, a new report.

The Government Accountability Office report examined the 2019 tax return season and how the IRS responded to the numerous tax changes in the Tax Cut and Jobs Act. It also described how the IRS dealt with the 35-day partial state shutdown and how the IRS provided customer service and tax returns for individuals and businesses.

The report also discussed the opportunities available to the IRS to improve customer service and return processing, including services for taxpayers with limited English skills. The report found that the IRS offers few services for taxpayers with limited English skills and that the translated content on its website is out of date. The IRS has also not checked whether many of its common tax forms (e.g. Form 1040) should be translated.

The GAO recommended (among other things) that the IRS should improve its services for taxpayers with limited English skills in order to improve compliance with tax laws.

Before the 2019 filing season, the IRS worked with the Finance Department and the Office of Administration and Budget to implement the key tax changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This included publishing instructions, creating tax products and forms, and reprogramming the computer systems. The IRS also took several steps to inform the public of the changes through public media campaigns and outreach.

The IRS ‘performance during the 2019 filing season was initially impacted by significant challenges that the IRS had largely overcome, the report said. When the agency implemented the TCJA, many IRS employees were affected by a five-week expiry date during a critical period for submitting season preparations. This led to a sharp decline in telephone service at the beginning of the registration season, as well as delays in processing paper returns and backlogs in correspondence with taxpayers. While the IRS improved performance over the registration season, its overall performance remained lower than last year.

The GAO report identified several areas in which the IRS should improve customer service and facilitate regulatory compliance. First, the report found that IRS services for taxpayers with limited English skills are very limited, in some cases inaccurate and difficult to access. For example, weaknesses in the IRS procedures for checking and updating translated content lead to outdated information on the website. In addition, the IRS has not assessed and documented its decisions on whether to translate many key tax products, including Form 1040, and what oral interpreting services it may provide to taxpayers with limited English skills. Improving services for taxpayers with limited English skills would help them better understand their tax obligations and could help improve compliance, the report said.

The IRS denied some GAO findings on the effectiveness of agency training. “We do not agree with the statements in the report that the IRS does not regularly use employee contributions to identify improvements in its training,” wrote Sunita Lough, deputy commissioner for services and enforcement at the IRS, in response to the report. “We collect assessments and analyze feedback from participants and managers after attending the training. Employees are given the opportunity to give feedback on their general satisfaction with the training and on their ability to apply what they have learned in their job. ‘

