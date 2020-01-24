IRS gives banks the opportunity to notify IRA owners of RMD changes

advertisement

The Internal Revenue Service gives financial institutions a break when it comes to informing individual retirement account holders of the minimum payout required after a new law raised the RMD age from 70½ to 72.

The SECURE law was legally signed last month and includes a number of changes to the IRAs and 401 (k) plans to improve access to tax-privileged retirement accounts. Among them was a change in the age by which people must start getting minimum distributions from their IRAs and it allows individuals to continue making unlimited IRA contributions. Before the SECURE Act was passed, financial institutions had until January 31 to notify all IRA owners who will be 70½ years old in 2020 about the RMD required for 2020. However, since the SECURE Act, the age that triggered the RMD requirement has changed. From 70 and ½ to 72, these notifications are no longer due under the amended law.

The IRS released Communication 2020-06 on Friday, which stated that the IRS would not consider such a statement to be false if an IRA owner who was 70 years old in 2020 made an RMD statement like Form 5498 is made available for 2020. provided the financial institution notifies the IRA owner by April 15, 2020 at the latest that no RMD is due for 2020. The IRS stated that due to the short period after the SECURE Act came into force, these financial institutions were relieved from having to change their systems for submitting the RMD instruction.

