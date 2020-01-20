IRS considers companies to be exempt from double taxation for repatriation

advertisement

The Internal Revenue Service announced that companies may be exempt from double taxation under certain circumstances due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act return tax.

The IRS said on Friday that it had found that in special circumstances, such as when a company paid an unusual dividend for business reasons, because of the adoption of the tax cuts and jobs law, it might not be appropriate to offer a double tax exemption , If the same profits and earnings of foreign corporations are taxed both as dividends and according to § 965 of the tax code, this can lead to double taxation.

The IRS said it would be open to consider exemption from such double taxation if the resulting tax was not significantly reduced through the use of foreign tax credits, so that the taxpayer would have to pay more tax than would be the case without the dividend would have been paid. Taxpayers with factual patterns that match these limited circumstances can be collected from the IRS by contacting the Office of Associate Chief Counsel (International) at (202) 317-3800.

