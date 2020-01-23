advertisement

The government recognizes the Sribagh Pact and has taken measures to ensure that Rayalaseema is given a supreme court. However, there are a number of other aspects that need to be addressed to fully deliver on the promises made to the region under the agreement.

Speaking to the Hindu, Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi President B. Dasaradha Rami Reddy said that irrigation water supply was one of the important aspects highlighted in the Sribagh Pact.

“According to the agreement, the Rayalaseema districts and Nellore should be given priority when using Krishna water,” said Mr Reddy.

Referring to the Tungabhadra waters, Mr. Reddy said that the allocations were not achieved in 1953 due to a lack of field channels.

“The Krishna Delta uses more water than what has been assigned to it. Since the Rayalaseema area is unable to tap the waters, the Krishna Delta has received temporary permission, “he claimed.

“There is a need for the construction of canals and good water storage facilities,” he said, demanding that projects such as Gundrevula, Tungabhadra flood channel and Siddeswaram flood defense system be included immediately.

Delimitation exercise

“There is also a need to increase the number of constituencies in the region, regardless of the population, during the demarcation exercise. The population criterion puts the region at a disadvantage. Due to a lack of good representation, the region is a permanent witness to large-scale migration. Adequate representation in the Assembly will reverse the trend, “said Mr. Reddy.

“The government must ensure the establishment of educational institutions in the region,” said K. Venkatesh, chairman of the Joint Action Committee of Rayalaseema University. “Under the A.P. Reorganization Act, 12 educational institutions must be established in the region. So far only two have been set, “he said.

Moreover, he saw a need for increased budgetary allocations at the universities, because they remained seriously underdeveloped.

The number of courses offered in the RU should also be increased, and law courses should be included, he said. Tax incentives must be provided to encourage the creation of industries.

