As part of the government’s plans to reorganize the irrigation department, including changing its nomenclature as water resources, the department has undertaken a hectic exercise to take stock of all irrigation sources – larger, medium and small irrigation projects, lakes and smaller irrigation tanks – Personnel and other assets / properties such as buildings, equipment and machinery.

As part of the exercise, some meetings have already been organized for department engineers down to the superintending engineer level to reorganize the department to improve efficiency and optimize resources. Prime Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao monitored the exercise by holding regular meetings with high-level engineers.

During his recent visit to the Kaleshwaram project, the chief minister spoke again about the department’s restructuring and is said to have suggested to the authorities that it be divided into eleven circles. “The proper and clear division of functional units and responsibilities has become more important in the course of several large irrigation projects, mainly elevators, including Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy, Pranahitha, Kanthanpally, Devadula and others,” a senior engineer recently told the property retired from the chief engineer said.

“Even after splitting the combined Andhra Pradesh, the irrigation department network with 5 chief engineers, 20 chief engineers, 46 senior engineers, nearly 200 senior engineers, over 600 deputy senior engineers and over 1,600 deputy senior engineers, among other technical engineers, is huge administrative staff and a proper one Division of labor is required to optimize their efficiency, ”said another senior engineer who works as a senior engineer.

It is known that all supervisory engineers at the county level have been instructed to meet with all engineers in their circles on February 17 to create an inventory so that they can review the details in the required format on February 19. A country-level review is expected to be conducted by Secretary Rajath Kumar on February 20.

The department restructuring exercise also includes assessing the requirements of alternate senior engineers (civil, mechanical and electrical), labor inspectors, Lashkars, electricians, data entry operators, mechanics for the operation and maintenance of sewers and pump houses. “There is also a proposal to explore the possibility of mobilizing financial resources without burdening farmers – to gain market share as the division provides irrigation systems,” said another senior engineer.

Lease unused land in the department near cities for commercial purposes, lease water to promote water sports and tourism, and revise the cessation of industrial water supply, among others. In addition, the restructuring would also include operational and maintenance guidelines for projects, canals and lifts, dam safety, smaller irrigation tanks, improving water use efficiency and changes in water related laws, including the proposal to be an alternative to Water User Associations (WUAs) such as Rythu Samanvaya Samithis.

