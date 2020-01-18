advertisement

Iron Age, Cosmic Ray and La Rondine delighted when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (January 18).

Inner sand.

600m: Giant Star (Kamble) 40. Simple. Serpentine (Srinath) 39. Free movement.

800m: Alpine Dancer (rb), Ashawa Chintz (Merchant) 52.5, 600/39. They moved freely. Rachelles Pride (Mahesh), Newcastle (Kadam) 56, 600/42. Couple level. Dancing Lances (A.Gaikwad) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Storm breaker (Kamble) 56, 600/41. Easy. Lion King (Srinath) 55, 600/42. Easy. Awesome One (Kamble) 54.5, 600/39. Moved well. Rambunctious (Parmar), Alluring River (Kharadi) 53, 600/39. A length used to be better. Flaming Lambhorgini (Nathan Evans) 54, 600/39. Good.

1000m: God’s Plan (Akshay) 1-8, 800/54, 600 / 39.5. Moved freely. Correct Posh (Neeraj) 1-10, 600/41. Easy. Fassbinder (Kadam), Le Mans (Nathan Evans) 1-11, 600/41. Couple level. Tenacious (Zervan), Brilliant Gold (C. S. Jodha) 1-7, 800 / 53.5, 600/41. Former easily finished three lengths ahead. The last time has been pushed. Cosmic Ray (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Well responded. Square Moon (Santosh), Oui Sauvage (Baria) 1-9, 600/42. They were easy and the former ended four lengths in front. August Caesar (Neeraj) 1-9.5, 800 / 53.5, 600 / 39.5. Moved well. Tasch (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Good job. Iron Age (Trevor) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39. In good condition Monarchos (C.S. Jodha), Melisandre (V.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Casanova Prince (Sandesh), Choo Mantar (P. Naidu) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. The former was two lengths superior. Victorious Spirit (Kadam), Salvo (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800 / 53.5, 600/41. Couple moved level free. Mystic Bay (Peter) 1-7, 800 / 52.5, 600/38. Happy. Splashing (Mahesh) 1-8.5, 800/54, 600 / 40.5. Moved freely. Joaquin (Srinath), Benefactor (Zeeshan) 1-6.5, 800 / 51.5, 600/39. Former made three lengths and finished level. Pense’e (Neeraj), Smokin’s Hot (Zervan) 1-9, 800 / 53.5, 600/40. Formerly ended four lengths ahead. Del Mar (rb), Mzilikazi (Roche) 1-7, 800 / 52.5, 600/39. Both moved freely together. Endeavor (Trevor), Sehmat (Hamir) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/40. A length used to be better. Castilian (Akshay) 1-7, 800 / 52.5, 600/39. Good. La Rondine (Kadam) 1-5, 800/51, 600 / 38.5. Impressively moved. Melania (David Egan), King Of Katni (Hamir) 1-7, 800/53, 600 / 39.5. The former was pushed and finished six lengths ahead. Kariega (Akshay) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. Formerly ended four lengths ahead.

1200m: Flying Visit (Sandesh), Truly Epic (Hamir) 1-23, 1000 / 1-9, 800/55, 600/43. Formerly ended five lengths ahead. Treasure Hunt (Trevor), Theodora (Parmar) 1-25, 1000 / 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy.

1400m: Thomas Hardy (Kadam), Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-36, 1200 / 1-21, 1000 / 1-6, 800 / 52.5, 600/39. The former was in good hands, while the latter was encouraged to end the level.

