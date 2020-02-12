Having just finished recording on the south west coast of Ireland, Téada is touring with her first new album in seven years. The Irish band was described by Irish Music Magazine as “the pioneer of the next generation of Irish musicians who are very familiar with the old methods”.

Téada will bring her traditional tunes to Fort Bragg on Friday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gloriana Musical Theater at Eagles Hall, 210 N. Corry St, presented by Oak & Thorn Presents. Tickets cost $ 25 and are available through brownpapertickets.com. For more information, contact 707-734-0791 or [email protected]

The band is accompanied by step dancer and Ventura, born in California, Samantha Harvey (pictured), with her unique repertoire of Irish Sean Nós (old style) and Ottawa Valley Step Dance.

Téada (Irish “Strings”) came together for the first time in 2001 for the innovative Irish TV show Flosc. Under the direction of the Sligo violinist Oisín Mac Diarmada, the young musicians shared a fascination for the timeless power of traditional music that was inherited from previous generations. They quickly became known as the best traditional newcomers (Irish Music Magazine) and were praised by the Irish Times for holding the traditional flag at full mast.

“With Téada, we wanted to capture some of the rawness and individuality of the traditional solo artist in the dynamic of a modern band,” says Mac Diarmada.

The group’s virtuosity and vision has grown over two decades and six albums. Her latest CD “Despite the Storm” (2013), which reflects Ireland’s contemporary challenges, was hailed by The Irish Echo as “one of the most outstanding releases in recent times”.

On the spring tour 2020, the legendary West Kerry singer Séamus Begley can be seen, who was honored as the “traditional singer of the year” at the renowned Irish TG4 Awards and is also known for his fiery accordion playing and wit. There are also two frequent guests of the band: Patrick Doocey, one of Ireland’s best young guitarists, who often performs with Lúnasa, and Sean Gavin, whose award-winning ornate and driving style on the flute and the Uilleann pipes was inspired by his father Clare Mick Gavin.

As an Irish band with worldwide reach, Téada has performed worldwide, including the Harare International Festival of the Arts in Zimbabwe, the Penang World Music Festival in Malaysia and the Campeche International Festival in Mexico. Téada plays music from the 18th century to more modern traditional melodies and includes the interplay of music from the past and the present.