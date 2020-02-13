Iris Atkinson

Iris A. Atkinson (81) of Wildwood, FL, died on February 10, 2020 in Leesburg, FL. She was born on October 19, 1938 in Payne Gap, Kentucky.

Iris is survived by her sons Robert (Eileen) Weaverling from Port St. Lucie, FL, Frank (Cindy) Weaverling from Chesnee, SC, Gary Weaverling from Wildwood, FL and stepsons James (Cindy) Atkinson from Hobe Sound, FL and survives David (Dot) Atkinson from Stuart, FL. She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings George, Chuck, Rebecca and Betty Lou as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her parents, her husbands Jack E. Weaverling and Robert “Bud” Atkinson, her son Daniel and their siblings Linda and Frank died before Iris.

Iris was a top level housewife. Her heart poured into her children, but also into everyone. She blessed and taught others in vocal music and guitar. She loved the old country and actually played with songwriter Web Pierce in the 50s. Iris also had a love for the gospel, which was also shown by her faithful church attendance and help in the pantry. She was also a professional with the crochet hook. She combined that with her heart and crocheted thousands of yards of yarn for everyone she met. She made hoods for premature babies and for seniors in rehabilitation centers. Knowing her meant eventually getting something that she had done. She was a very special woman with a giving heart.

On Friday, February 14th, a celebration of Iris’ life will be held at Beyers Funeral Home Chapel, 1123 W. Main Street, Leesburg, FL. A meeting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A funeral procession will follow immediately to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.