Ireland continued its dominance in Dublin against Wales and topped the Guinness Six Nations with a 24:14 bonus point win at Aviva Stadium.

It was Wales’ first loss to the Six Nations since Ireland’s victory two years ago, while they have not won in the tournament on Irish soil in eight years.

Ireland were at home when full-backs Jordan Larmour, Tadhg Furlong, flanker Josh Van Der Flier and wing Andrew Conway played on February 22nd when a striking Twickenham appointment with England was impressive.

Andy Farrell’s team also remains on course for a Grand Slam, but Wales’ hopes of a clean game are over and they could have little discomfort.

Captain Johnny Sexton converted two attempts by Ireland, with the fly-half Dan Biggar from Wales adding the extras to a sharp Tomos Williams score and Leigh Halfpenny transforming flanker Justin Tipuric’s touchdown in added time.

There was no doubt about Ireland’s supremacy, as they improved a lot compared to beating Scotland last weekend.

Following Wayne Pivac’s first loss as head coach, Wales has a lot of questions to answer before their next game against a resurgent French team in Cardiff. Andy Farrells Ireland won two out of two (Donall Farmer / PA)

Ireland made two changes from the side that defeated Scotland, with central defender Robbie Henshaw replacing an injured Garry Ringrose and flanker Peter O’Mahony. He also started in a redesigned series in which CJ Stander moved up to eighth instead of Caelan Doris.

Saracen center Nick Tompkins, who fell off the bench seven days ago when Wales beat Italy over Italy, started for the first time in a test and George North returned to the center-back from midfield.

Wales came under pressure immediately after Irish wing Jacob Stockdale retreated after a kick.

The Wales strikers were ahead of the game early on and proved to be technically efficient, and Ireland only scored the first penalty in the 13th minute when both teams did their job like two sparring boxers. Jordan Larmour opened the game for Ireland (Donall Farmer / PA).

Ireland had more than a fair share of territorial control, but just as a tight opening quarter seemed to be nearing a goalless deal, the home team struck.

They initially held the ball in the striker, and when the ball was finally torn out, Larmour impressively ended the challenge from Tompkins.

Sexton hashed the conversion attempt, but Ireland ran away and led 5-0 after gaining a foothold in a difficult encounter.

Wales suffered a severe blow 15 minutes before the break when Josh Adams, who scored 10 goals in his last eight tests, was replaced by Johnny McNicholl.

It was just when Wales was about to find an attack spark, but their response was impressive when Biggar shot inside and outside the Irish defender before sending Williams through on goal.

Biggar’s conversion was 7-5, but Williams changed from hero to villain just five minutes later.

The Welsh skipper Alun Wyn Jones won the lineout ball deep in his own 22er and threw it to Williams. However, he dropped it and Ireland won an offensive scrum from which they scored when Furlong came over.

Sexton transformed to restore a five-point advantage before Ireland closed half and took a 12-7 lead.

Wales couldn’t start early in the second half, and Ireland hit them on a third attempt after 47 minutes when Van Der Flier requested a short-range touchdown that Sexton transformed.

Wales thought the deficit had been reduced ten minutes later after Hadleigh Parkes came over, but video replay showed that he lost control of the ball when he tried to land a one-handed pressure and Ireland escaped.

It was a crucial moment on the scoreboard and Wales had no chance until Tipuric stretched out in the last few seconds as Ireland effortlessly ended Conway’s attempt in the 76th minute and they will now confidently march to Twickenham.