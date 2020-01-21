Iran's Vulnerability - Statement - Israel News

advertisement

The starting point for considering the continuation of the US-Iran conflict should take into account that the first Iranian response to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani may not be the last. On the contrary, we can assume that the Iranian regime wants to free up time to examine the alternatives to delivering on its promise to seriously punish the United States.

The leadership in Iran is committed to this. The murder of such a high-ranking and familiar personality in Iran and throughout the Shiite camp; the blow to the foundations of Iran’s regional strategy, led by Soleimani; the need to strengthen Iran’s deterrent ability, prevent further strikes against its leaders and strategic locations, and show that it is also capable of hitting its enemies hard; and the humiliation of the Iranian regime as a result of the murder requires Iranians to examine the possibility of hitting the United States and its allies as hard as possible.

This review could also lead to the conclusion that the option of such an attack involves significant risks and that it is better to do without it, and there are several signs that this is really Iran’s approach. However, such a conclusion would seriously undermine Iran’s deterrent ability and will likely invite further responses from the United States in the future.

The launch of Iranian missiles at US bases in Iraq after the assassination of Soleimani with minimal results must be perceived by Iranian rivals as a sign of weakness rather than strength. In this sense, the Iranian regime will face several major obstacles that are likely to affect the way it responds.

First, the United States has a clear strategic military superiority over Iran. This superiority could prevent Tehran from taking extensive retaliatory measures, preventing attempts to strike the United States, and suffering a severe retaliatory strike if Iran is not prevented from doing so.

Although Iran has developed a concept of asymmetrical struggle to provide tools for dealing with more powerful countries, this concept has yet to be tested in a widespread conflict with the United States. Meanwhile, Tehran emphasizes that it does not want such a conflict with Washington, but also warns that the missile launching is not the end of the story and that it will continue its efforts to remove U.S. forces from the Middle East.

In addition, it appeared that U.S. President Donald Trump was prevented from taking military action against Iran until the assassination attempt, and that he was satisfied with the exertion of economic pressure. The assassination of Soleimani, the attack on five pro-Iranian Shiite militia targets in Iraq and Syria before his assassination, Trump’s threat to hit 52 targets in Iran, and ongoing economic pressure create a new and heightened dimension for the United States’ deterrence Iran.

Image detail from the Iran Press news agency, which allegedly shows the launch of missiles against U.S. Air Force bases in Iraq on January 8, 2020. AFP

Second, Israel is likely to be another target of the Iranian retaliation campaign. However, Iranians should remember that Israel hit dozens of Iranian and Shiite targets in Syria and Iraq without Tehran daring to recognize Israel’s superiority in the air, with the exception of a few failed attempts. Although Iran has considerable deterrent capabilities against Israel due to its huge missile systems and Hezbollah and Shiite militias, using these systems means war on Israel, and in this case Iran must take two serious risks into account: that the United States become Israel is helping and Israel will also use the confrontation to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Third, the nuclear deal with Iran is no longer in force. The chances for talks between Tehran and Washington about renewing and amending the treaty were previously slim and have narrowed since the Soleimani assassination. Iran has practically removed all restrictions imposed on the nuclear program by the treaty. If Tehran decides to take advantage of this situation to achieve an “outbreak” of nuclear weapons to increase its deterrence against the United States and Israel, it would have to consider again that Israel or the United States could attack nuclear facilities against them. Iran knows that Israel is looking for justification and a good opportunity to carry out such a blow.

Fourth, Iran has no real allies. The only ally to hold onto it was Syria under the late President Hafez Assad’s regime. However, in the past decade, Syria has been unable to help Iran after it has lost its military power and needs extensive help. Russia has close ties to Iran, especially in the economic, military and nuclear fields. But Russia and Iran are not allies. Both are in fierce competition to take responsibility for Syria’s rehabilitation, and Russia has not helped Iran in recent years given the Israeli strikes against Iranian and Shiite targets in Syria.

And fifth, Iran is in a difficult phase internally and regionally. Since mid-November, Iran has been suffering from a wave of demonstrations – one of the toughest since the Islamic Revolution – due to its shaky economic situation, which worsened as a result of the Trump administration’s sanctions.

The direct reason for the demonstrations was the rise in oil prices, but they also took on a political aspect – the masses on the streets sang “Death of the Traitor” and referred to the chief leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At the same time, violent mass demonstrations are taking place in Iraq and Lebanon – two countries in which Iran is very interested due to the Shiite dominance of its population – and in both countries there is a demand to remove the Iranian presence and influence in the country. These waves of demonstrations occupy the regime in Iran and will make it difficult to get into a conflict with the United States and its allies at the same time.

A view of the nuclear heavy water reactor in Arak, Iran, December 23, 2019. WANA NEWS AGENCY / REUTERS

These developments are not sufficient to seriously reduce the magnitude of the Iranian threat to Israel, which remains the greatest threat to the country, and should not be downplayed. The huge missile systems available to Iran and Hezbollah will continue to be the main thrust of this threat, and if Iran plans to launch a nuclear weapons outbreak in the future, as will appear to be the case on an appropriate occasion, the weight of the threat will rise to a level we have never seen before.

However, when examining Iran’s current behavior, we can point out these important vulnerabilities that the United States and Israel could exploit in the event of a threat from Iran. At the same time, from the Iranian perspective, Iran is very cautious about its weaknesses so that its response, if it does occur, will not lead to a major conflict with the United States.

Colonel (res.) Dr. Kam is a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies.

