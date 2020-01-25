Iranian Zarif says Tehran is still ready to negotiate with the United States - Middle East News

advertisement

Iran does not rule out negotiations with the United States even after an American drone attack killing a senior Iranian general, the country’s foreign minister said in an interview released on Saturday.

Mohammed Javad Zarif told German magazine Der Spiegel that “he would never rule out people changing their approach and realizing”, in an interview conducted in Tehran on Friday.

advertisement

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased since 2018 when President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the nuclear deal with Iran. The US has since imposed tough sanctions that have paralyzed the Iranian economy.

But Zarif suggested that Iran was still ready for talks, but repeated its country’s previous request that the United States first lift the sanctions.

“For us, it doesn’t matter who sits in the White House, what matters is how they behave,” he said, according to the mirror. “The Trump administration can correct its past, lift sanctions, and return to the negotiating table. We are still at the negotiating table. You are the ones who left. ”

Trump has claimed that the 2015 nuclear deal needs to be renegotiated because it does not cover Iran’s ballistic missile program or its involvement in regional conflicts. The other signatories to the nuclear deal – Germany, France, the UK, China and Russia – struggled to keep it alive.

After the U.S. drone attack on January 3 that killed the Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani, Iran announced it would no longer comply with the deal’s restrictions on its enrichment activities. It then reciprocated on January 8 and fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq where American troops were stationed. Injuries were recorded, but no fatalities among the soldiers.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Zarif suggested that Iran was also prepared for a conflict with the United States, if not specifically.

“The United States has done great damage to the Iranian people,” he said. “The day will come when they have to make up for it. We are very patient. ”

advertisement