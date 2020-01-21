Iranian University in Boston is denied entry to the US

advertisement

BOSTON – An Iranian student at a university in Boston was denied entry to the US and ordered to immediately fly back to his homeland, despite a court order that his removal was temporarily.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts says that student Shahab Dehghani of Northeastern University arrived in Boston on Monday with a valid student visa, but that US customs and border patrol refused his entry.

advertisement

A federal judge issued an emergency stay Monday of his removal, but a judge said on Tuesday that it was a discussion because Dehghani had taken a flight from the country that night.

Dehghani’s lawyers say they consider legal options.

Trademark and copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.

advertisement