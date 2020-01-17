Iranian chess referee afraid of returning home after being accused of violating dress code - Iran

advertisement

An Iranian chess referee, accused of violating her country’s Islamic dress code, said she did not want to return home from Russia for fear of safety.

The 32-year-old Shohreh Bayat told Reuters that she would not return to her home country if she hadn’t received security guarantees from Iran’s Chess Federation in writing.

“I really hope they will offer me something to make sure I am safe when I return to Iran,” said Bayat, who serves as the chief referee for the World Chess Championship for women in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat watches during the Women’s Chess World Cup in Shanghai, China, on January 6, 2020. Lewis Liu / FIDE / REUTERS

“But if that doesn’t happen, I’m just reviewing my options and considering everything.”

The Iran Chess Federation could not be reached immediately for comment.

Bayat got into trouble during the first leg of the championship in Shanghai last week when the Iranian state media criticized her for photos she apparently didn’t wear a headscarf on.

Since the Islamic Revolution in Iran, all women have had to wear the headscarf known as hijab in public, and women athletes must also wear it abroad. Women who violate the dress code can be publicly insulted, fined or arrested.

Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat checks the players before the game during the 2020 World Chess Championship of the International Chess Federation in Shanghai on January 11, 2020.AFP

Bayat says that she disagrees with the hijab, but that she wore a headscarf during the first games of the championship, although it was loose and was not visible from some angles in photos of her.

“Apparently it wasn’t enough for the Iranians,” she said.

Bayat also said that the Iran Chess Federation asked them to write an apology and put it online. She rejected this because she did not want to publicly support the hijab.

“I just didn’t want to,” she said.

Bayat then stopped wearing a headscarf while presiding over subsequent games.

“I’ve noticed that you’ve already tried me,” she said. “I decided not to wear a hijab because it doesn’t change anything.”

Nigel Short, vice president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), spoke in favor of Bayat on Twitter and called her “a great ambassador for her country”.

Bayat is one of many Iranian athletes who deal with the authorities over hijab and other political measures.

At the beginning of the month, Iranian chess master Mitra Hejaziour was excluded from the national team because he did not wear a hijab at the Rapid and Blitz World Cup in Moscow.

Bayat’s decision came days after Iran’s only female Olympic medalist, taekwondo champion Kimia Alizadeh, announced that she had left her home country because she was tired of being used by the authorities as a propaganda tool.

In December, the Iranian chess federation announced that top-rated chess master Alireza Firouzja had decided not to play for Iran because of an informal non-competition ban against Israeli players.

