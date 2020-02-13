Thousands of Iranian candidates who ran for the general election launched their election campaigns on Thursday before next week’s vote, even after the authorities excluded thousands of other candidates, mostly reformists and moderates, from the race.

The parliamentary elections on February 21 are taking place amid the highest tensions between Tehran and Washington in the past four decades. Iranian President Hassan Rohani struck the disqualification, but earlier this week he urged the crowd in Tehran to vote in large numbers on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The vote is seen as a test of the popularity of the relatively moderate and reform-led bloc led by Rohani, which has been trying to keep election promises to improve people’s lives as the Iranian economy collapses under the weight of U.S. economic sanctions.

Related articles

A high turnout is also seen as a vote of confidence in the country’s Shiite theocracy, which Iran tried to demonstrate in the Washington crisis.

A protester pretends to hit a man who poses as Trump during a rally for the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.Ebrahim Noroozi, AP

Tensions with the United States could strengthen hardliners by increasing long-standing distrust of the West. The crisis continued to escalate after a U.S. air strike in January that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and led to a tense confrontation in which Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner after it launched from Tehran, killing all 176 people Board had killed. The shooting down and attempts by officials to hide the cause of the crash initially sparked public anger and protests in Iran.

The current 290-member parliament, elected in 2016, has more than 100 reformists and moderates, while the rest of the chamber is divided between independent and hardliners.

The powerful Guardian Council, the country’s constitutional watchdog, which is reviewing potential candidates, had ruled out more than 7,000 of over 14,000 people who applied to take part in the race in December. In the parliamentary elections with 290 seats on February 21, more than 7,000 candidates were available.

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

The majority of those rejected were reformist and moderate candidates, but there were also some hardliners among the banned and 90 current legislators. The hopefuls now have a week for campaigns to end next Wednesday.

In Tehran, where there are 30 seats in the chamber, only a few relatively well-known moderates and reformists are on the list, the rest are unknown to the average citizen. The hardliners running for seats in the next parliament will be led by former Tehran Mayor Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf.

The moderates and reformists have worked to improve relations with the West and expand social freedoms, but have suffered major setbacks since President Donald Trump was elected. Trump pulled the United States out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with the world powers, pushed Rohani’s agreement towards collapse, and imposed new and stricter sanctions on Iran that would freeze its economy.