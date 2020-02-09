The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has unveiled a new ballistic missile, the country’s national television reported on Sunday amid growing tensions with the United States.

Iran routinely reveals what it calls technological advancement for its armed forces before the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in February.

State television reported that the missile, called Raad-500 or Donner, is half the weight of a similar ballistic missile, Fateh-110, but has a range of 200 kilometers. The fourth generation of the Fateh-110 has a range of 300 kilometers.

The guard also introduced a new rocket engine that uses solid fuels and a satellite carrier with “moving nozzle technology”. The technology increases the accuracy of a missile when hitting targets.

The US claims that such activities contradict a UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran not to undertake any activities related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Iran fired a ballistic missile bombardment at a military base in Iraq that held American troops in January after a US drone attack killed its top general Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad.

