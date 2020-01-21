Iran threatens to terminate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if it is directed to the UN Security Council - Iran

advertisement

Iran said on Monday that it could terminate the global non-proliferation treaty if European countries referred it to the United Nations Security Council for a nuclear deal, which would undermine diplomacy in confronting the West.

The 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty has been the basis for global nuclear arms control since the Cold War, including a 2015 agreement that Iran has signed with the world powers and which has given it access to world trade in exchange for accepting restrictions on its nuclear program.

The UK, France and Germany declared Iran last week to be in breach of the 2015 pact and launched a dispute mechanism that could possibly refer the matter back to the Security Council and renew the sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

“If Europeans continue to act inappropriately or send Iranian files to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” said Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, commented by IRNA, the state news agency. Zarif has also canceled his trip and will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Iranian foreign ministry said on Monday

The fate of the 2015 pact has been in doubt since U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the pact and imposed sanctions again. Iran has responded by cutting back on its commitments, saying it wants the pact to survive.

The nuclear dispute was at the center of an escalation between Washington and Tehran that has led to military conflicts in the past few weeks.

The 190-member Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty prohibits signatories other than the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom and France from acquiring nuclear weapons in order to implement peaceful nuclear power programs that are monitored by the United Nations.

The only country that has ever declared its withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is North Korea, which has identified atomic inspectors and has openly tested nuclear weapons. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan, as well as Israel, which does not state whether it has nuclear weapons, but is generally believed to do so, has never signed up.

A steady escalation of Iran’s nuclear plans has become a massive military act this month. Trump ordered a drone attack that killed a high-profile Iranian general and caused Iran to fire missiles at US targets in Iraq. Iran has accidentally shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft on alert.

In the midst of this escalation – one of the largest since the Iranian revolution of 1979 – Tehran faced growing pressure from European countries to say they wanted to save the 2015 nuclear deal. They have also expressed willingness to support Trump’s call for a broader agreement with Iran that goes beyond his nuclear plans.

“Despite the bad will that we see in some European countries, the door to negotiations with them has not been closed and the ball is in court in those countries,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.

But he also said to a press conference: “I don’t think Iran is ready to negotiate under the conditions they have in mind.”

Maximum pressure

Since Washington resigned from the deal, Trump has launched a “maximum pressure” policy that says a broader deal should be negotiated on nuclear issues, Iran’s missile program, and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

US sanctions paralyzed the Iranian economy and cut oil exports. Iran has long said it will not negotiate with Washington while there are sanctions.

Tehran has held repeated talks with European officials to find ways to keep the nuclear deal alive. However, Europeans have been accused of not guaranteeing the economic benefits that Iran should receive in return for containing nuclear work.

“The European powers’ claims that Iran is violating the agreement are unfounded,” said Mousavi. “Whether Iran will further reduce its nuclear commitments will depend on other parties and whether Iran’s interests are protected under the agreement.”

Iran has given up its commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal and said the other parties are failing to honor their commitments. His steps included abolishing uranium enrichment limits, a process that can make warhead material, although Tehran says it was never his goal.

In a report on a Parliament website, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that the steps to reduce his commitments have now been completed.

Britain said a “Trump Deal” could replace the 2015 deal, and France called for extensive talks to end the crisis that led to US-Iranian military action this month.

Iran cannot negotiate with Trump, who broke promises by refusing the agreement reached under his predecessor Barack Obama. Mousavi repeated Iran’s rejection of a “Trump deal”.

“The fact that a person’s name is on an agreement shows that they are not familiar with the terms. An agreement with a person has no meaning,” he said.

