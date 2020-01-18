Iran sending black boxes of the plane knocked it down to Ukraine - Iran

advertisement

Iran is sending to Ukraine the flight recorders of the Ukrainian airliner that its military accidentally shot down this month, the Tasnim news agency said on Saturday.

The Iranian authorities are also prepared for experts from France, Canada and the USA to check the data from the boxes, the semi-official news agency said.

All 176 people on board the plane were killed when the Ukrainian International Airlines flight was shot down on January 8, shortly after Tehran took off on the way to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“With the know-how of France, Canada and America, we will try to read the (flight data) writer in Kiev,” said Hassan Rezaifar, head of accident investigations at the Iranian civil aviation organization in Tasnim.

“If this attempt fails, the black box will be sent to France.”

A man cries during a memorial service at Western University in London, Ontario, on January 8, 2020, for the four graduate students who were killed in a plane crash in Iran. Geoff Robins / AFP

According to Tasnim, the black boxes in Iran are not read, said Rezaifar.

Fifty-seven of the dead were Canadians. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who urged a full investigation into the plane crash, said Friday that Iran should send the black boxes to France for analysis.

France was one of the few countries that could read the plane’s flight and cockpit data recorders, which were severely damaged, Trudeau told a press conference in Ottawa.

Iran has experienced an escalating crisis abroad and at home due to the aircraft disaster, and it took several days for the authorities to announce that their military had accidentally shot the aircraft.

The fall occurred when Iran was on high alert for possible retaliation after its strikes against Iraqi bases that housed US troops.

These strikes were a vengeance for the US’s assassination of chief military commander Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

