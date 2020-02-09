Iran will launch a satellite on Sunday, a government minister said. The United States sees a cover for the development of ballistic missiles as part of a young program.

“The Zafar satellite is being launched from Semnan at a speed of 7,400 kilometers today,” said Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi, the official IRIB news agency.

Iran has carried out at least two failed satellite launches in the past year.

The United States is concerned that long-range ballistic technology that will put satellites into orbit could also fire nuclear warheads. Tehran denies that satellite activity is a cover for missile development, and says it has never advanced the development of nuclear weapons.

President Donald Trump’s government has re-imposed sanctions on Iran after Washington’s withdrawal in 2018 from an international agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program. Trump said the nuclear deal did not go far enough and did not include restrictions on Tehran’s missile program.

Tensions between Iran and the United States, which were already high on the nuclear issue, peaked in decades after Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad in Iraq on January 3.

Once the satellite is in orbit, the first image it sends will be from Soleimani, Minister Azari-Jahromi said on Sunday.

Iran launched its first Omid (Hope) satellite in 2009 and the Rasad (Observation) satellite was launched in June 2011. Tehran announced in 2012 that it had successfully launched its third domestic Navid (Promise) satellite.