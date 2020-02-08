Iran is ready to help Turkey and Syria resolve their differences over the nearly nine-year-old war in Syria, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, adding that Tehran supports the sovereignty of its key regional ally, Damascus.

Turkey has supported rebels trying to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad while Iran and Russia have supported Assad’s forces in the war. The three countries have also worked on a political solution to the conflict.

In a meeting between the United Nations Special Representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and Iranian officials, Tehran underlined the importance of solving problems in Syria through diplomacy, his website said.

“During the meeting, Iran reaffirmed that the civilian population in Syria should not be used as a human shield … and that Iran is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria to solve the problem,” the website said.

A Turkish military convoy of tanks and armored vehicles reportedly drives through the city of Binnish towards the Syrian city of Idlib on February 7, 2020

Iranian state television reported that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a separate meeting with Pedersen in Tehran that Iran was ready to help de-escalate the Syrian crisis with a view to Syria’s independence and sovereignty.

The Syrian armed forces, supported by Russia, have attempted to conquer the Syrian province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the rebels in the country. They have displaced more than half a million people since the beginning of December.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to push Syrian troops back into Idlib unless they retreated later in the month after eight Turkish soldiers were killed by shelling by the Syrian government near the city of Saraqeb on Monday.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude