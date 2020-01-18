Iran enriches more uranium than it did before the 2015 deal, Rohani says - Iran

advertisement

Iran now enriches more uranium than Tehran before it signed a nuclear deal with the world powers in 2015, Iranian President Hassan Rohani said in a television speech Thursday.

“We are enriching more uranium before the deal is done … The pressure on Iran has increased, but we are moving forward,” said Rohani.

advertisement

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 56

Haaretz Weekly Ep. 56 Haaretz

Iran has gradually scaled back its nuclear deal commitments to revise Washington’s exit from the 2018 pact and renewed sanctions that have paralyzed the country’s economy.

On Wednesday, Rohani rejected a proposal for a new “Trump deal” to resolve the conflict and criticized US President Donald Trump for always breaking promises.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who praised Trump as a big deal maker, called on Tuesday for the president to replace the 2015 nuclear deal with the major powers with a new pact of his own to ensure that Tehran does not get a nuclear weapon.

Trump said he agreed with Johnson that a “Trump deal” should replace the Iranian nuclear deal. In a television speech, Rohani urged Washington to return to the nuclear compact that Washington abandoned in 2018.

The agreement calls for international sanctions against Iran to be lifted in return for restricting its nuclear program. Since his resignation, Trump has imposed sanctions on Iran that have paralyzed its economy.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Tehran says it wants to maintain the agreement, but cannot do it indefinitely if it does not get the promised economic benefits. It has taken gradual steps to reduce compliance, causing the UK, France and Germany to officially accuse it of violating the rules on Tuesday.

“This Mr. Prime Minister in London, I don’t know what he thinks. He says let’s put the nuclear deal aside and implement the Trump plan,” said Rohani.

“If you take the wrong step, it will be to your disadvantage. Choose the right way. The right way is to go back to the nuclear business.”

Rohani warned Wednesday that European soldiers in the Middle East “could be in danger” after three nations challenged Tehran to exceed the limits of its nuclear deal.

Rohani said Iran could reverse steps that would have exceeded the agreement’s restrictions once the sanctions were lifted.

“What we have done is reversible. Whatever we do on the nuclear issue is under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” said Rohani.

In its largest departure from the agreement to date, Iran announced on January 5 that it would lift all restrictions on uranium enrichment laid down in the pact.

Britain, France and Germany reacted on Tuesday by triggering a dispute mechanism that could eventually lead to renewed UN sanctions. Iran called this step a “strategic mistake”.

The European powers said they acted to avoid a nuclear proliferation crisis that is causing an escalating confrontation in the Middle East.

Rohani criticized that the Europeans had failed to keep their promises to protect the Tehran economy from US sanctions.

,

advertisement