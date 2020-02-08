Kiev was ready to invite Iranian, French and Canadian experts to decipher the flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane shot down near Tehran.



The Iranian ambassador to Ukraine, Manouchehr Moradi, said that Tehran could hand over the flight recorders of a crashed Ukrainian Boeing passenger plane to Ukraine or another country if the Islamic Republic could not decipher them, Ukrinform reported.

The diplomat made the comments during a forum at the Iranian embassy in Kiev on Friday, Xinhua reported, citing Ukrinform.

Moradi pointed out that other countries should wait for the results of a comprehensive investigation into the tragedy led by Iran, where the tragedy occurred, and based on international law.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka previously said that Kiev was ready to invite Iranian, French, and Canadian experts to decipher the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane shot down near Tehran, but insisted that the trial should take place in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Boeing-737, which flew from Tehran to Kiev, was mistakenly shot down by Iranian troops shortly after take-off just before Tehran on January 8. A total of 167 passengers and 9 crew members were killed.