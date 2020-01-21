advertisement

Iran admitted Tuesday that its armed forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s main airport earlier this month and killed all 176 people on board.

However, the Iranian civil aviation organization’s new preliminary report did not blame the TOR-M1 for the crash of the Boeing 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airways.

For days after the January 8th launch, Iran denied firing rockets at the plane, initially blaming a technical malfunction and an engine failure.

A Russian Tor-M1 missile system similar to that supplied to Iran and photographed in an unknown location in Russia in 2005., AP

After the USA and Canada blamed the rocket fire for the crash, the Iranian armed forces announced that the flak fire of the country’s paramilitary revolutionary guards had put the flight down.

The new report identified the missiles fired at the aircraft as coming from the TOR-M1. In 2017, Iran received an estimated delivery of 29 TOR-M1 units from Russia, valued at $ 700 million.

However, the report said: “The impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this proposed action are currently under investigation.”

Surveillance footage previously received from The Associated Press showed that two missiles were fired at the aircraft. The two-minute black and white footage is said to show a rocket flying over the sky and exploding near the plane. Another rocket is fired ten seconds later. About 20 seconds after the first explosion, another strikes near the aircraft. A flame ball then falls from the sky out of the frame.

Debris of the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed on January 8, 2020 after taking off from Iran on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran. Social media / REUTERS

The footage was in line with AP reporting, appeared real and matched the geographic features of the area. It also explained how many people had filmed the shoot: the first explosion caught their attention and they aimed their cell phone cameras at the sky before dawn.

The short-range gate air defense system, code-named SA-15 by NATO, was developed during Soviet times to shoot down planes and precision weapons.

It is mounted on a tracked vehicle and carries a radar and a pack of eight missiles. Each vehicle can work independently. Tor has a range of up to 12 kilometers and can hit air targets at a height of up to 6 kilometers.

Tor missiles explode near their target, using grenade fragments to destroy the target, destroying engines, fuel tanks, and other key components.

In another development, the South Korean Ministry of Defense announced on Tuesday that its anti-piracy unit operating in the Gulf of Aden will temporarily expand its mission on the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry said the decision should help South Korean ships and nationals to pass the waterway safely. The unit’s expanded business will include the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

The ministry said the unit would conduct an independent operation, but would cooperate with a US-led coalition if necessary. An operation led by the United States is already monitoring the strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. A naval coalition led by France is also being formed.

Missions began last summer after mysterious explosions against oil tankers near the strait that the US accused Iran of. Tehran denied participation, but seized the tankers in the face of growing tensions with the West that resulted from the nuclear deal with the world powers.

