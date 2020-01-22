Iran attack: more US troops under medical evaluation, flown from Iraq - News

advertisement

Additional US troops have flown out of Iraq for a further evaluation of potential concussions by the Iranian rocket attack of January 8, US defense officials said Tuesday.

The exact number of troops flown to Germany was not immediately clear, but officials said it was a small number. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because some details were still being resolved. Last week 11 American service members were flown in from Iraq to American medical facilities in Germany and Kuwait for further evaluation of concussion-like symptoms.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, US Central Command spokesperson overseeing military operations in the Middle East, confirmed the extra evacuations but did not say how many were included.

“As medical treatments and evaluations continue in the theater, additional service members have been identified with possible injury,” Urban said Tuesday evening. “These service members have been transported to Landstuhl, Germany, for the sake of extreme caution, for further evaluations and necessary outpatient treatment. Given the nature of the injuries already mentioned, it is possible that additional injuries may be identified in the future.”

As recently as last Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump said that he had been told that no American had suffered any damage during the Iranian rocket attack. The issue of American victims was particularly important at the time because the results of the rocket attack were seen as an influence on an American decision to take revenge on and risk a broader war with Iran.

Trump chose not to take revenge and tensions with Iran have somewhat subsided.

In the days following the Iranian attack, medical screening found that some who sought cover during the attack suffered from concussions.

No one was killed in the attack on Ain Al Asad Air Force Base in western Iraq. The strike was launched in retaliation for a US drone rocket attack in which Qassem Soleimani, the most powerful military general in Iran, was murdered on January 3 at Baghdad International Airport.

