Iowas Ferentz after 3: 10: 'It's hard to win' | National sport

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – Although Iowa won 10 games last season, marking the best five-year streak in program history, it wasn’t easy, coach Kirk Ferentz said on Monday.

“If you don’t have a boat full of boys, college football is difficult to win,” said Ferentz at his post-season press conference. “There is a lot of parity, a lot of good teams, a lot of good coaches. We see that in our conference. There are no easy outs from top to bottom. It is difficult to win.”

The Hawkeyes, who went 10-3 last season, won 47 games in five seasons. (These three losses last season totaled 14 points.) Only eight other Football Bowl Subdivision teams won more over that period. Three of them – Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State – were in the Big Ten with Iowa.

“If you don’t give yourself a chance to win, you won’t win,” said Ferentz. “At least we did it pretty well. I can’t control how people feel at 10, 9, 8, 12 (victories). More is better, I understand.”

The Hawkeyes ended the season with four consecutive wins, including a 49:24 win over Southern California in the Holiday Bowl. It was only the sixth season with 10 or more victories since 1999, Ferentz’s first season as a coach.

The Hawkeyes, who finished the season in 15th place on the AP Top 25, still have a lot to do. You lose senior quarterback Nate Stanley, a three-year starter. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive duel Tristan Wirfs waive their last season to join the NFL draft – both are counted as the first round. Safety Geno Stone and Running Back Toren Young also want to miss their last season to play in the NFL.

Epenesa and Wirfs were all-American. Stone was third in the team in duels.

For Ferentz, losing players means new opportunities. This is especially true for quarterback, where Ferentz’s depth map is described as “optimized”.

Spencer Petras, Stanley’s backup last season, has two seasons in the Hawkeye system, but doesn’t have much gaming experience. Petras played in just three games last year and completed 6 out of 10 passes for 25 yards. He appeared as a real newcomer in two games in 2018, threw only one pass and won a red shirt season.

Alex Padilla, a freshman who came to the Hawkeyes for spring training last year, hasn’t played a game last season. Incoming newcomer Deuce Hogan is also expected to take part in the QB competition, but will not arrive on campus until summer.

“I think I’m going this year, my assessment is Petras, he’s the next,” said Ferentz. “He’ll have to earn it every day. He’s there, but he’s like everyone else on the list – when you’re there, you have to leave it there. It’s part of the fun of seeing how everyone will do how everyone will react. “

Ferentz has no problem with a young quarterback.

“I think Spencer looked like a college football player, especially in December,” said Ferentz. “You’re always worried about someone who hasn’t played – I always spend a lot of time thinking about things when it comes to football. We played with a lot of first-year quarterbacks that did well a guy jumping into the water. “

The Hawkeyes return all four of their top receivers – Nico Ragaini, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Brandon Smith and Tyrone Tracy – and prevail against Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent, who together scored 1,261 rushing yards. Left tackle Alaric Jackson is also coming back.

“We are clearly a better group of broadband receivers than a few years ago, three years ago,” said Ferentz. “(Petras) is in a (good) situation. But he has the most important job on the offensive. He must be able to deliver. He has prepared well and I think he will master the challenges that await him. ‘

