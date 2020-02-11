Iowa State (10-13, 3-7) vs Oklahoma (15-8, 5-5)

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

The bottom line: Iowa State won the Oklahoma season after winning the previous game in Ames. The teams last played against each other on January 11, when the Cyclones shot 47.8 percent off their way to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Brady Manek, Kristian Doolittle and Austin Reaves of Oklahoma together accounted for 61 percent of the team’s total points this season and scored 62 percent of all Sooners points in the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Sooners have so far only granted Big 12 opponents 65.2 points per game. This is an improvement over the 69.2 per game they gave up to the non-conference competition. TERRIFIC TYRESE: Tyrese Haliburton has linked 41.9 percent of the 124 3-pointers he has attempted and has gone 6 for 9 in his last three games. He has also converted 82.2 percent of his fouls this season.

LESS WHEN: Iowa State is 0-8 if less than 68 points are scored, and 10-5 if at least 68 points are scored.

PERFECT WHEN: Iowa State is a perfect 6-0 if the team blocks at least seven enemy shots. The Cyclones are 4-13 this season if they block fewer than seven shots.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Oklahoma had sales of only 15.8 percent of its properties this season. This is the highest odds among all Big 12 teams. The Sooners have flipped the ball only eleven times per game this season.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

,