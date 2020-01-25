advertisement

WAUKEE, Iowa – Not everyone loves Valentine’s Day.

A school district in Iowa no longer celebrates the holidays.

Instead, the Waukee Community School District tells the WHO-DT that so-called “Give Love” parties are to take place in the spring.

“Our motto in Waukee is ‘give love,'” said Amy Varcoe, the district’s community director. “And so a lot will happen in our buildings that day, namely cards for retirees’ communities, our law enforcement agencies, the police, fire fighters, and teaching our students how to give something back in a big way.”

The decision was based on the contribution of the community and the educators.

Varcoe said that the feedback shows that fewer families in the region welcome the vacation, which can also be time-consuming for teachers.

Ultimately, the district hopes that the parties will be more inclusive than traditional Valentine’s Day celebrations.

