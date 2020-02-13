TOKYO (AP) – The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games confirmed their message on Thursday at the start of the two-day meetings with the International Olympic Committee: The 2020 Games will not be infected by the virus that spreads from neighboring Chia.

“I would like to make it clear once again that we are not considering canceling or postponing the games. Let me make that clear, “said Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori, speaking about an interpreter to dozens of senior IOC officials who had gathered in Tokyo.

The Olympics start in just over five months, and the torch relay starts in Japan next month – a clear signal that the games are getting closer.

Although there have been no deaths from the corona virus in Japan, officials from Tokyo and the IOC are clearly nervous. This time sat among the officers Dr. Richard Budgett, the medical and scientific director of the IOC.

Last week, Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, said he was “seriously concerned that the spread of the infectious disease could bring cold water to the dynamics of the games.”

A day later he stepped back and said he was confident that the games would continue, which is the message this time.

On Wednesday, the virus forced the cancellation of a Formula 1 race for April in Shanghai, in which more than 100,000 spectators attended a race weekend.

The rounds of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Hong Kong and Singapore were postponed from April to October on Thursday. The organizers said the decision was made “in response to ongoing health concerns related to” the outbreak of the virus. The SportAccord conference, an event closely linked to the Olympic movement, will not take place in Beijing in April as planned, according to the organizers, on Thursday.

The virus has also wiped out the World Athletics Championships in Nanjing, golf tournaments, soccer games and almost all sports in China, including Olympic qualifying events. It also prevents Chinese athletes from qualifying, which could jeopardize their presence in Tokyo.

Saburo Kawabuchi, a former Olympic champion and so-called mayor of the Olympic Village, which will house 11,000 athletes and thousands of other employees, suggested that Tokyo’s hot and humid summer would stop the virus.

“The biggest worry is the corona virus and infection,” he said in Japanese. “We currently have no idea when this issue will be resolved.” Based on various information we receive, this virus does not appear to be as strong as the influenza virus. The virus is susceptible to moisture and heat. In Japan we have the rainy season that the virus could defeat. “

John Coates, an IOC member who runs regular inspections in Tokyo, said he expected reports of the virus from the Japanese government, the Tokyo city government, and local organizers to see the “necessary precautions to be taken.” “

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.