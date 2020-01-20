advertisement

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recorded the statement on Monday from Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Secretary P. Chidambaram, in the INX Media case.

It has questioned Mr Karti several times in the past and linked assets worth £ 54 crore in India, Spain and the United Kingdom.

Mr Karti was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2018. Last year both agencies arrested Mr Chidambaram in the same case.

