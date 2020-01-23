advertisement

From left to right, Stephanie Campbell, Leslie Goldman and Diana Murakhovskaya have set up the Artemis fund that invests in women-led companies.

Investor from Houston sells accelerator from New York to focus on women’s fund

Diana Murakhovskaya has sold her New York accelerator to focus on the Artemis Fund, a venture capital company based in Houston that supports women-led startups.

Murakhovskaya is the co-founder of Monarq Incubator in 2017 to help startups in the hands of women who are able to attract and grow venture capital. The program graduated 32 companies that raised more than $ 10 million in venture capital. Earlier this week the incubator was taken over by Female Founders Alliance, another program to accelerate women and non-binary companies.

This frees up Murakhovskaya, who lives in Houston, to focus on the Artemis fund she launched last year with Stephanie Campbell, director of the Houston Angel Network, and Leslie Goldman, a corporate lawyer and start-up investor.

In an email, Murakhovskaya said the fund raised nearly $ 8 million of its intended $ 20 million. It has invested in one startup, placing $ 500,000 in California-based U-Nest, which has created a student savings app and is investing nearly two more startups.

