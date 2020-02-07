A witness told the NTSB that the slope where the crash had occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and then he saw the blue and white plane emerge from the fog and move back and forth. Within 2 seconds there was a bang on the slope just below him.

The January 26 crash in Calabasas, just outside of Los Angeles, occurred when the group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was supposed to play. You and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

Death rocked Los Angeles and the sports world. A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 at the Staples Center. Bryant played in the arena for most of his two decades of career for the Los Angeles Lakers. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB released an investigative update that contained factual details. Findings of a cause of the crash are not expected for a year or more.

Investigators said the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B drove at more than 290 km / h and 1,219 m / min in a crash. The helicopter dashboard was destroyed and most of the equipment was moved. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Investigators believe that since a branch was cut down at the crash site, the motors were working and the rotors were spinning at the time of the impact. All four blades of the helicopter had similar damage, the report said.

John Cox, an aviation security advisor, said the NTSB report was another indication that the pilot had probably disoriented in the thick fog and clouds. The pilot had said to air traffic controllers that he was going up to 1,219 meters – presumably to get over the cloud layer. The helicopter turned left and then descended quickly.

Cox called the plane’s trajectory “classic symptoms” of a disoriented pilot.

Ara Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and chief pilot for Island Express Helicopters. He had over 8,200 flight hours. He was also certified to fly only with instruments – a more difficult rating that allows pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground is not visible – and was a pilot with other celebrities, including Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

The latest flight review by 50-year-old Zobayan included training to accidentally fly in bad weather conditions. It was about how to recover when the plane’s nose was pointing too far up or down and what to do when the helicopter was pointing strongly to the side. In the exam, which took place in May 2019, he received satisfactory grades.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System, which signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be prescribed for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein and U.S. Rep. Brad Sherman, both Californian Democrats, have asked the FAA to commission the devices after the tragedy.

It is not clear whether the warning system would have averted the crash. The helicopter didn’t have to have a black box either.

A public memorial to baseball coach John Altobelli from Orange Coast College, his wife Keri, and daughter Alyssa will be held at the Anaheim Angel Stadium on February 10. Bryant’s girlfriend and assistant coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton (14) were also killed in the crash.

Associated press authors John Antczak in Los Angeles, Bernard Condon in New York and David Koenig in Dallas, and business writer Tom Krisher in Detroit contributed.

